‘Beware the Mind Flayer’: Microsoft, Netflix’s Stranger Things bring 1985 nostalgia with Windows 1.11

Microsoft has finally unraveled the mystery behind its cryptic teasers about its partnership with Netflix’s Stranger Things. The company has introduced a Windows 1.11, a special edition of the classic operating system.

The application, essentially a game, aims to bring the 1985 nostalgia but in a world taken over by the Upside Down from Stranger Things. Users have to beat the Mind Flayers using an ancient Windows 1.0 OS. To make the game more immersive, Microsoft shows a technicolour-like “Microsoft Windows” title. It even boots your PC through a command line. According to Windows Central, Windows 1.11 feels like a “point-and-click adventure.”

The game is listed on Microsoft Store and is expected to release on July 8.

Here’s what the game description on Microsoft Store says:

“Experience 1985 nostalgia with a special edition Windows 10 PC app inspired by Windows 1.0—but one that’s been taken over by the Upside Down from Stranger Things. Explore the mysteries and secrets plaguing Hawkins, unlock unique show content and easter eggs, and play retro games and puzzles—all building off Stranger Things 3. Join Eleven, Steve, Dustin and gang as they seek to save Hawkins and the world. Embrace the 80s and grab your hairspray, because it’s basically the raddest show companion experience ever. But fair warning: beware the Mind Flayer.”

Before we move forward, are you sure you're ready to go know where? .--- ..- .-.. -.-- / ---.. pic.twitter.com/iX2237uYsK — Windows (@Windows) July 5, 2019

Earlier, Microsoft started teasing a nostalgic throwback to 1985, 33 years ago when Windows 1.0 debuted.

“The software company began cryptically teasing Windows 1.0 from earlier this month and the latest tease on the Windows handle confirms that it’s indeed a Netflix / ‘Stranger Things’ tie-in, one that we should expect to come to fruition on July 8,” The Verge reported on Friday.

“Before we move forward, are you sure you’re ready to go know where? .--- ..- .-.. -.-- / ---.. ,” Windows tweeted with a Morse code.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 12:11 IST