Bharti Airtel launches affordable prepaid plans for Rs 99, Rs 129 and Rs 199

Updated: May 08, 2020 21:58 IST

Bharti Airtel has launched three prepaid plans, all under Rs 200, for selected circles. With less than 28 days validity, these plans are available in select circles. With prices starting from Rs 99 and going up to Rs 199, these are all data plans that come with unlimited calling and additional benefits like Zee5, Wynk Music and Airtel XStream subscription.

The Rs 99 plan and the Rs 129 plan come with unlimited calls and 1GB of data. The Rs 199 plan also comes with unlimited calls and 100 SMS but you get 1GB of data per day.

The Rs 99 prepaid plan is valid for 18 days and comes with 100 SMS. It is available in Bihar, Jharkhand, Kolkata, MP and Chattisgarh, Orissa, Rajasthan, UP East and West Bengal circles.

The Rs 129 plan has a validity of 24 days and users get 300 SMS. This plan is available in Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, MP and Chattisgarh, Maharashtra and Goa, North East, Orissa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West and Uttarakhand along with West Bengal.

The Rs 199 plan has 100 SMS per day along with 1GB of data per day and is valid for 24 days. Airtel is offering the Rs 199 plan in similar circles as the Rs 129 plan including Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, MP and Chattisgarh circles.

Additionally, Maharashtra and Goa, North East, Orissa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West and Uttarakhand along with West Bengal can also avail the Rs 199 plan.