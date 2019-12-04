e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

Big setback for Qualcomm as South Korea court upholds $873 million antitrust penalty

The court turned down Qualcomm’s appeal against the penalty imposed by the Korea Fair Trade Commission in 2016 saying the chip company had abused its dominant market position.

tech Updated: Dec 04, 2019 10:55 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
South Korean court upholds record fine against Qualcomm
South Korean court upholds record fine against Qualcomm(REUTERS)
         

A South Korean court on Wednesday upheld a record $873 million fine against US chip giant Qualcomm for unfair business practices related to patent licensing and modem chip sales, rejecting the company’s appeal against the penalty.

The ruling is a setback for Qualcomm as it battles customers over royalties and antitrust violations around the world, including an ongoing case brought by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Seoul High Court Judge Noh Tae-ak rejected the company’s appeal against the penalty imposed by the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) in 2016 saying Qualcomm had abused its dominant market position.

“The defendant exerted a significant influence over mobile phone manufacturers either through unfair relationships or making them depend on the defendant’s supplies of modem chipsets,” Noh said in his ruling.

The court however dismissed the regulator’s claims that Qualcomm had disadvantaged smartphone makers by signing “comprehensive” licensing deals, opening the door for the company to continue taking a cut of the price of the phone as a licence fee.

ALSO READ: Qualcomm’s tactics forced it out of modem chip market: Intel

It was not immediately clear whether Qualcomm or the KFTC would appeal to the Supreme Court.

Qualcomm is the world’s biggest supplier of mobile phone chips and derives most of its profits from a business segment that invents technologies and licenses them.

The company forecast between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion in revenue for that segment for its fiscal first quarter, above analyst expectations, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Qualcomm’s chips are essential components in many mobile devices and it is a top supplier to South Korean smartphone makers Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, as well as Apple Inc.

In a sign it retains its strong market position even after the KFTC ruling, Qualcomm has since extended its strategic relationship with global smartphone leader Samsung and in August entered into a new five-year patent license agreement with LG.

“This ruling will not really affect or weaken Qualcomm’s status in the market, because we are heading into the 5G era and Qualcomm is one of a very few companies that can manufacture 5G modem chips,” said Park Sung-soon, an analyst at Cape Investment and Securities.

“Handset makers and telecom companies will still have to heavily rely on Qualcomm’s products regardless of its supposedly unfair business practice.”

tags
top news
P Chidambaram to walk out of Tihar jail, gets bail from Supreme Court
P Chidambaram to walk out of Tihar jail, gets bail from Supreme Court
‘Our orbiter located Chandrayaan-2 lander’: Isro chief on Nasa image
‘Our orbiter located Chandrayaan-2 lander’: Isro chief on Nasa image
‘Phew. At last’: Karti tweets after top court grants P Chidambaram bail
‘Phew. At last’: Karti tweets after top court grants P Chidambaram bail
Moments before suicide, Ghaziabad man showed friend dead kids on video call
Moments before suicide, Ghaziabad man showed friend dead kids on video call
‘No better person’: Google’s Sundar Pichai named CEO at parent firm Alphabet
‘No better person’: Google’s Sundar Pichai named CEO at parent firm Alphabet
‘Did our best’: MSK Prasad does not ‘regret’ end of term before T20I WC
‘Did our best’: MSK Prasad does not ‘regret’ end of term before T20I WC
‘Not a billionaire’:Kamala Harris quits White House race due to cash crunch
‘Not a billionaire’:Kamala Harris quits White House race due to cash crunch
Scanning Mohalla clinics: The road ahead to bring free healthcare to your neighbourhood
Scanning Mohalla clinics: The road ahead to bring free healthcare to your neighbourhood
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly session

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech