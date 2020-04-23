e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Bill Gates lauds India’s Covid-19 tracker Aarogya Setu: Here’s how you use the app

Bill Gates lauds India’s Covid-19 tracker Aarogya Setu: Here’s how you use the app

In a letter to the Indian Prime Minister, Bill Gates praised Narendra Modi’s leadership and the proactive measure the country has put in place to deal with the pandemic

tech Updated: Apr 23, 2020 14:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being presented the 'Global Goalkeeper Award’ by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation co-founder Bill Gates, for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan launched by his government, in New York city, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being presented the 'Global Goalkeeper Award’ by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation co-founder Bill Gates, for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan launched by his government, in New York city, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (PTI)
         

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates has praised the Indian government and PM Narendra Modi for the efforts they have been taking to tackle Covid-19 and the spread of the virus. According to government sources, in a letter written to Modi, Gates lauded Modi’s leadership and the proactive measures the country has put in place to best deal with the pandemic.

“We commend your leadership and the proactive measures you and your government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India, such as adopting a national lockdown, expanding focused testing to identify hot spots for isolation, quarantining, and care, and significantly increasing health expenditures to strengthen the health system response and promote R&D and digital innovation,” the Microsoft co-founder said in a letter, according to sources.

In particular, Gates mentioned India’s Covid-19 tracker Aarogya Setu that was launched earlier this month.

“I’m glad your government is fully utilising its exceptional digital capabilities in its COVID-19 response and has launched the Aarogya Setu digital app for coronavirus tracking, contact tracing, and to connect people to health services,” it added.

Also read: Aarogya Setu app to get e-pass feature soon

India’s Covid-19 tracker Aarogya Setu was launched earlier this month and has already crossed millions of downloads. In fact, many companies like Zomato and Urban Company have made it mandatory for their partners and employees to the app that works to control the spread of Covid-19 by using contact tracing tech.

In case you have not downloaded Aarogya Setu yet, this is how you do it:

Step 1: Android and iOS users can download the app from Play Store and App Store.

Step 2: Once installed, open the app and chose the language you are comfortable in.

Step 3: Go through the information screen and accept the app permissions.

Step 4: Make sure you keep the location to ‘Always’ and switch on the Bluetooth.

Also Read: Aarogya Setu: 5 things you can do on this contact tracing app

Step 5: Enter your phone number in the field and enter the OTP to confirm the number.

Step 6: Fill in personal details like your gender, full name, age, profession and if you have travelled outside India in the last 30 days. Some other questions regarding health are also asked including a 20 second Self-Assessment Test. You can take this later as well.

Step 7: That’s it. The app shows you all the safety measures that one can take along with the PM CARES account number where interested ones can donate.

Step 8: If you are at ‘high risk’ or in a ‘high risk’ area, the app will ask you to go for a test and call the toll-free number 1075 to schedule an appointment at the nearest testing centre.

top news
Covid-19: Centre freezes dearness allowance hike till July next year
Covid-19: Centre freezes dearness allowance hike till July next year
After proxy war in Kashmir, Pak launches cyber war against India and PM Modi
After proxy war in Kashmir, Pak launches cyber war against India and PM Modi
US signals growing unease with Pak, tightens export of nuclear byproducts
US signals growing unease with Pak, tightens export of nuclear byproducts
Unparalleled global recession underway, twice as severe as 2009: Report
Unparalleled global recession underway, twice as severe as 2009: Report
Pak batsmen 30s, 40s was for team, India 100s was for themselves: Inzamam
Pak batsmen 30s, 40s was for team, India 100s was for themselves: Inzamam
Family faces boycott over Covid-19 rumour, Jharkhand CM orders probe
Family faces boycott over Covid-19 rumour, Jharkhand CM orders probe
Hyundai’s profit tumbles 44% in Q1 as car demands plummet due to coronavirus
Hyundai’s profit tumbles 44% in Q1 as car demands plummet due to coronavirus
England players were jealous of Pietersen’s ‘massive’ IPL contract: Vaughan
England players were jealous of Pietersen’s ‘massive’ IPL contract: Vaughan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech