Bill Gates lauds India’s Covid-19 tracker Aarogya Setu: Here’s how you use the app

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 14:18 IST

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates has praised the Indian government and PM Narendra Modi for the efforts they have been taking to tackle Covid-19 and the spread of the virus. According to government sources, in a letter written to Modi, Gates lauded Modi’s leadership and the proactive measures the country has put in place to best deal with the pandemic.

“We commend your leadership and the proactive measures you and your government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India, such as adopting a national lockdown, expanding focused testing to identify hot spots for isolation, quarantining, and care, and significantly increasing health expenditures to strengthen the health system response and promote R&D and digital innovation,” the Microsoft co-founder said in a letter, according to sources.

In particular, Gates mentioned India’s Covid-19 tracker Aarogya Setu that was launched earlier this month.

“I’m glad your government is fully utilising its exceptional digital capabilities in its COVID-19 response and has launched the Aarogya Setu digital app for coronavirus tracking, contact tracing, and to connect people to health services,” it added.

India’s Covid-19 tracker Aarogya Setu was launched earlier this month and has already crossed millions of downloads. In fact, many companies like Zomato and Urban Company have made it mandatory for their partners and employees to the app that works to control the spread of Covid-19 by using contact tracing tech.

In case you have not downloaded Aarogya Setu yet, this is how you do it:

Step 1: Android and iOS users can download the app from Play Store and App Store.

Step 2: Once installed, open the app and chose the language you are comfortable in.

Step 3: Go through the information screen and accept the app permissions.

Step 4: Make sure you keep the location to ‘Always’ and switch on the Bluetooth.

Step 5: Enter your phone number in the field and enter the OTP to confirm the number.

Step 6: Fill in personal details like your gender, full name, age, profession and if you have travelled outside India in the last 30 days. Some other questions regarding health are also asked including a 20 second Self-Assessment Test. You can take this later as well.

Step 7: That’s it. The app shows you all the safety measures that one can take along with the PM CARES account number where interested ones can donate.

Step 8: If you are at ‘high risk’ or in a ‘high risk’ area, the app will ask you to go for a test and call the toll-free number 1075 to schedule an appointment at the nearest testing centre.