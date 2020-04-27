e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Bing Covid-19 tracker updated with new features for Indian users

Bing Covid-19 tracker updated with new features for Indian users

Bing Covid-19 tracker has also integrated Apollo Healthcare bot for self-assessment. Here are other new updates to the tracker.

tech Updated: Apr 27, 2020 13:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bing Covid-19 tracker gets new features
Bing Covid-19 tracker gets new features(Bing)
         

Microsoft on Monday announced new features for its Bing Covid-19 tracker for Indian users. The tracker now facilitates online telemedicine support and integration with Apollo Healthcare bot for self-assessment. The Bing Covid-19 tracker is now available in nine Indian languages.

First up is the self-assessment feature. The tracker on its India page allows users to take a self-assessment to check symptoms and risk level for Covid-19. Microsoft reveals the feature is based on the company’s cloud-based platform Azure. The self-assessment feature is available in as many as four languages.

Second up is the telemedicine support. This is essentially a hub to help users get virtual consultations from health experts. The partners for this service are Mfine, 1mg, Practo, and Apollo Hospitals.

Microsoft’s Bing Covid-19 tracker is now available in nine Indian languages - Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, and Kannada. To change the language, click on the drop down menu through the icon on top of the page.

ALSO READ: Covid-19: Apple, Google to shut down the coronavirus tracker once it is contained

Microsoft had launched the Bing Covid-19 tracker last month. The web portal helps users keep a track of the coronavirus cases around the world. Apart from the number, it also shows an interactive map for better understanding of the virus spread. The portal also has country-based hubs where users can see local updates on the Covid-19.

tags
top news
‘Need to strengthen economic activities, combat Covid-19’: PM Modi to CMs
‘Need to strengthen economic activities, combat Covid-19’: PM Modi to CMs
RBI gives Rs 50,000 cr boost to mutual funds after Franklin Templeton crisis
RBI gives Rs 50,000 cr boost to mutual funds after Franklin Templeton crisis
‘People with Covid-19 shouldn’t be seen as criminals’: PM Modi tells chief ministers
‘People with Covid-19 shouldn’t be seen as criminals’: PM Modi tells chief ministers
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
This Chinese look-alike of Tata Nexon electric costs less than Rs 8 lakh
This Chinese look-alike of Tata Nexon electric costs less than Rs 8 lakh
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
Bored? Here are the top Netflix hacks that you need to try out
Bored? Here are the top Netflix hacks that you need to try out
Watch: Chennai police stop ambulance to allow VIP convoy to pass 
Watch: Chennai police stop ambulance to allow VIP convoy to pass 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus lockdownCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiHrithik RoshanRajasthan Covid-19 CasesTelangana COVID-19 CasesGujarat Covid-19 casesKanika Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech