Home / Tech / Binge watch and right swipe: People spent the most time on Netflix and Tinder this decade

Binge watch and right swipe: People spent the most time on Netflix and Tinder this decade

Between 2010 to now, these are the 10 apps that consumers spent the most time on. How many have you been spending your time on?

tech Updated: Dec 28, 2019 14:15 IST
Hindustan Times
FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California, U.S., January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)
         

When it comes to how we spent our time online this decade, binge watching, online dating and music-streaming seems to be the way to go. And frankly, this sums up our millennial lives.

App Annie has drawn up a list of 10 apps that saw the most all-time consumer spend this decade in their collection of “A Look Back At the Top Apps & Games of the Decade” and Netflix tops the list. Second comes Tinder. Take a look:

1.Netflix

2.Tinder

3.Pandora Music

4.Tencent Video

5.LINE

6.iQIYI

7.Spotify

8.YouTube

9.HBO NOW

10.Kwai

The data for this list was drawn across both Android and iOS devices – both the App Store and the Play Store. App Annie has also pointed out that combined data for the App Store and the Google Play Store begins only from January 2012. Data till December 31, 2011 is from the App Store only. The 2019 data that they have included is for January to November this year.

Hindustantimes

“In terms of Consumer spend, video streaming and music apps were well represented with Netflix, Pandora Music and Tencent Video all appearing in the top five. Tinder was the most successful dating app of the decade in terms of consumer spend, coming in second place in the overall ranking behind Netflix,” App Annie said in the report.

How many of these apps have you been on this decade? Let us know.

