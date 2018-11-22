Black Friday sale India: Top offers and deals on Amazon, Honor, Sony and more

Black Friday marks the first holiday sale for residents in the US. The global hype has caught on to other markets as well and India also has some offerings.

In India, customers will be able to get Black Friday deals and offers from international companies. Some brands in India are also hosting their own Black Friday sale. If you’re looking forward to this sale then here’s what’s available in India.

Amazon India

Amazon will host its Black Friday sale in India starting at 1:30 pm on November 23 till November 27. During this sale, customers will be able to purchase products from Amazon’s global store. Amazon is offering up to 40% off on international brands. While the products will be available with discounts, extra shipping costs for the US will be charged. Amazon will offer discounts on brands like Philips, Seagate, Mattel, Asus, Catan Studios and more.

Honor

Honor is hosting its own Black Friday sale which is currently live and will continue till November. Buyers can avail discounts up to Rs 4,000 and cashback on Paytm, Mobikwik. Honor 9N is available at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 for both variants. Honor will also start the pre-orders for the red colour variant of Honor 8X on November 23. It is priced at Rs 14,999.

Sony

Sony India has a couple of PS4 games for its Black Friday sale. PS4 players can get games like Spiderman at Rs 2,499, God of War 3 at Rs 1,499 and God of War at Rs 1,999. Uncharted Lost Legacy will also be available at Rs 1,499 from Rs 2,499. Sony is also offering three months and one year of PlayStation Plus subscription at Rs 1,585 and Rs 3,549 respectively.

Paytm

Paytm will have its Black Friday sale on Paytm Mall where the company is slashing prices of popular products by up to Rs. 20,000. Some of the products that will be up for sale include the Lenovo Ideapad 330 which will be available at Rs. 41,400 down from Rs. 53,890. Xbox One X (1TB) will be available at a sale price of Rs 38,253 from its original price of Rs. 48,490.

Flipkart

Flipkart hasn’t announced any Black Friday sale but it has revealed that the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be part of a ‘Black Friday’ sale. The e-commerce platform is yet to announce offers on the upcoming smartphone.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 11:37 IST