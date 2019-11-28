e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

Black Friday sale: Top offers, discounts on Realme smartphones

Realme’s Black Friday sale will see discounts and offers on the company’s long lineup of smartphones.

tech Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme 5 Pro Black Friday sale offer
Realme 5 Pro Black Friday sale offer(Realme)
         

Realme is hosting its own ‘Black Friday’ sale where the company will offer its lineup of smartphones up for sale with discounts and offers. Realme’s Black Friday sale will start on November 29 and it will continue till December 5.

The recently launched Realme X2 Pro isn’t listed with discount but the smartphone has a bundled offer with DJI OSMO Mobile 3. Consumers going for this bundled offer will get Rs 1,000 discount. Realme X2 Pro is available in India at a starting price of Rs 29,999. Realme’s sale will also take place along with Flipkart’s Big Shopping Day sale where consumers can avail additional 10% discount on HDFC bank transactions.

As for the discounts and offers on Realme smartphones, here’s a list.

Realme C2 which retails at Rs 6,499 will be available at Rs 5,999 for the base model. Realme C2 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be available at a discounted price of Rs 6,999. All three variants of Realme 5 will be available with discounts starting at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant, Rs 9,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant.

Realme 5 Pro which is available at Rs 13,999 can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 12,999 during this sale. Realme 3 series also gets discounts bringing its price down to Rs 8,499 from Rs 8,999 for the 3GB+64GB variant. As for the Realme 3 4GB+64GB model it will be available at Rs 8,999. Realme X also gets a discount bringing its price down from Rs 16,999 to Rs 15,999. Realme power bank is also up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs 999.

tags
top news
‘Politics of arrogance rejected’: Mamata jabs BJP after Bengal bypolls win
‘Politics of arrogance rejected’: Mamata jabs BJP after Bengal bypolls win
Ajit Pawar not in NCP’s first list of ministers, meets Sharad Pawar at home
Ajit Pawar not in NCP’s first list of ministers, meets Sharad Pawar at home
Pragya Thakur rebuked by BJP over Godse remark, barred from meeting of MPs
Pragya Thakur rebuked by BJP over Godse remark, barred from meeting of MPs
RIL becomes first Indian company to hit market cap of Rs 10 lakh crore
RIL becomes first Indian company to hit market cap of Rs 10 lakh crore
PM Modi avoids hotels, stays at airports in foreign transit: Amit Shah
PM Modi avoids hotels, stays at airports in foreign transit: Amit Shah
The Irishman review: Martin Scorsese helms Netflix’s most ambitious film
The Irishman review: Martin Scorsese helms Netflix’s most ambitious film
Xcent vs Aura: Hyundai hopes to amaze, cater to compact sedan segment’s desires
Xcent vs Aura: Hyundai hopes to amaze, cater to compact sedan segment’s desires
Watch: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur’s ‘deshbhakt’ Godse remark
Watch: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur’s ‘deshbhakt’ Godse remark
trending topics
HTLS 2019Uddhav ThackerayVirat KohliWest Bengal by-pollsBigg Boss 13Alia BhattDeepika PadukoneAjit Pawar

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech