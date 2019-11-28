Black Friday sale: Top offers, discounts on Realme smartphones

tech

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:19 IST

Realme is hosting its own ‘Black Friday’ sale where the company will offer its lineup of smartphones up for sale with discounts and offers. Realme’s Black Friday sale will start on November 29 and it will continue till December 5.

The recently launched Realme X2 Pro isn’t listed with discount but the smartphone has a bundled offer with DJI OSMO Mobile 3. Consumers going for this bundled offer will get Rs 1,000 discount. Realme X2 Pro is available in India at a starting price of Rs 29,999. Realme’s sale will also take place along with Flipkart’s Big Shopping Day sale where consumers can avail additional 10% discount on HDFC bank transactions.

As for the discounts and offers on Realme smartphones, here’s a list.

Realme C2 which retails at Rs 6,499 will be available at Rs 5,999 for the base model. Realme C2 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be available at a discounted price of Rs 6,999. All three variants of Realme 5 will be available with discounts starting at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant, Rs 9,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant.

Realme 5 Pro which is available at Rs 13,999 can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 12,999 during this sale. Realme 3 series also gets discounts bringing its price down to Rs 8,499 from Rs 8,999 for the 3GB+64GB variant. As for the Realme 3 4GB+64GB model it will be available at Rs 8,999. Realme X also gets a discount bringing its price down from Rs 16,999 to Rs 15,999. Realme power bank is also up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs 999.