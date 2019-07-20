Black Shark 2 Pro gaming phone to launch on July 30 in China

tech

After the launch of its second generation gaming smartphone - Black Shark 2 - in India, Xiaomi-backed company Black Shark will launch its gaming phone - Black Shark 2 Pro in China on July 30.

Black Shark 2 Pro is expected to be powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, according to a report by GSMArena.

The new Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset features refreshed specs, including the new Qualcomm Kyro 485 Prime CPU cores with improved clock speeds of up to 2.96 GHz which is expected to deliver a 15% speed boost.

Snapdragon 855 Plus with an integrated multi-gigabit Snapdragon X24 LTE 4G modem also supports 5G connectivity using the X50 5G modem and Qualcomm Technologies’ RF Front-end solutions to deliver best-in-class cellular performance, superior coverage and all-day battery life in premium 5G devices.

In India, Black Shark 2 is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant while the premium variant is priced at Rs 49,999, which comes with a 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

The device features a Full HD+ resolution and supports HDR+ colours. It has a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with 1080x2340 pixel resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 12 GB RAM.

The device is equipped with a dual-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens along with a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and LED flash. Also, the phone features a 20-megapixel selfie camera. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie.

It is backed up by a 4000mh battery with 27W fast charging support.

