Black Shark 2 Pro gaming smartphone launched: Price, full specifications, features

tech

Updated: Jul 31, 2019

Black Shark on Tuesday launched a new gaming smartphone, Black Shark 2 Pro. The latest smartphone comes with Qualcomm’s upgraded Snapdragon 855+ processor and faster UFS 3.0 storage. Black Shark 2 is available in two variants, priced at CNY 2,999 (Rs 30,000 approximately) and CNY 3,499 (Rs 35,000 approximately) respectively.

Black Shark 2 Pro features a large 6.39-inch AMOLED screen with full HD+ resolution. The screen comes with latency optimisation and is said to be much better than Black Shark 2 which launched earlier this year. The latest phone also has an under-display fingerprint scanner.

For performance, Black Shark 2 Pro relies on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855+, an upgraded version of the popular Snapdragon 855 chip. The phone comes with 12GB of RAM. You get 128 and 256GB storage options. Black Shark 2 Pro is one of the first phones to come with UFS 3.0 standard. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast-charging support. It runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, Black Shark 2 Pro offers 48-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors. On the front it has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone comes with stereo speakers.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019