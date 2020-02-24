Black Shark 3 5G to launch in India soon: Here’s all you need to know

tech

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 17:37 IST

Black Shark had launched its Black Shark 2 in India in 2019 and are planning to follow it up with its successor – the Black Shark 3 soon. While the smartphone might be named something else, the new device is expected to come with top-end specs and features.

Rumours suggest that the Black Shark 3 might come with the Snapdragon 865 under the hood, which means that it is going to be 5G device. The phone might also come with a 120Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution. According to a GSMArena report, the brand manager of Black Shark has posted a poll on Weibo asking people which battery capacity, charging, cycle is best for gaming devices.

The answers the post received ultimately revealed the specs on the upcoming Black Shark 3. The latest gaming device from Black Shark could come with a 5,000mAh battery and a 65W fast charge support. And going by these specs, the smartphone should be able to go from 0 to 100% battery in about 38 mins and can maintain charge over 800 full cycles.

The 3C certification, spotted by SlashLeaks, of the Black Shark 3 revealed that the smartphone comes with model numbers MBU-A0 and KLE-A0, suggesting two variants of the smartphone. These may either allude to the vanilla and Pro versions of the device, or 5G and non-5G options.

The smartphone might come in two variants - an 8GB/128GB and a 12GB/256GB. Rumour has it that the Black Shark 3 might come with a 6.41-inch screen, two cameras on the back (48MP + 16MP ) and a 24MP camera on the front.

The Black Shark 3 is expected to be launched on March 3.