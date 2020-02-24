e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Black Shark 3 5G to launch in India soon: Here’s all you need to know

Black Shark 3 5G to launch in India soon: Here’s all you need to know

Rumours suggest that the Black Shark 3 might come with the Snapdragon 865 under the hood, which means that it is going to be 5G device.

tech Updated: Feb 24, 2020 17:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rumours suggest that the Black Shark 3 might come with the Snapdragon 865 under the hood, which means that it is going to be 5G device.
Rumours suggest that the Black Shark 3 might come with the Snapdragon 865 under the hood, which means that it is going to be 5G device.(YouTube)
         

Black Shark had launched its Black Shark 2 in India in 2019 and are planning to follow it up with its successor – the Black Shark 3 soon. While the smartphone might be named something else, the new device is expected to come with top-end specs and features.

Rumours suggest that the Black Shark 3 might come with the Snapdragon 865 under the hood, which means that it is going to be 5G device. The phone might also come with a 120Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution. According to a GSMArena report, the brand manager of Black Shark has posted a poll on Weibo asking people which battery capacity, charging, cycle is best for gaming devices.

Also Read: Tencent, Black Shark to partner on gaming phones: Report

The answers the post received ultimately revealed the specs on the upcoming Black Shark 3. The latest gaming device from Black Shark could come with a 5,000mAh battery and a 65W fast charge support. And going by these specs, the smartphone should be able to go from 0 to 100% battery in about 38 mins and can maintain charge over 800 full cycles.

The 3C certification, spotted by SlashLeaks, of the Black Shark 3 revealed that the smartphone comes with model numbers MBU-A0 and KLE-A0, suggesting two variants of the smartphone. These may either allude to the vanilla and Pro versions of the device, or 5G and non-5G options.

Also Read: Black Shark 3 5G specs leaked, likely to be the first phone with 16GB RAM

The smartphone might come in two variants - an 8GB/128GB and a 12GB/256GB. Rumour has it that the Black Shark 3 might come with a 6.41-inch screen, two cameras on the back (48MP + 16MP ) and a 24MP camera on the front.

The Black Shark 3 is expected to be launched on March 3.

tags
top news
Northeast Delhi violence orchestrated to coincide with Trump visit: MHA official
Northeast Delhi violence orchestrated to coincide with Trump visit: MHA official
Cop killed, vehicles and houses set on fire by mob in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur
Cop killed, vehicles and houses set on fire by mob in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur
‘Will sign $3 bn defence deal tomorrow’: Trump announces in Ahmedabad
‘Will sign $3 bn defence deal tomorrow’: Trump announces in Ahmedabad
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
Hyundai Creta 2020: Five reasons to buy. Five more reasons to wait
Hyundai Creta 2020: Five reasons to buy. Five more reasons to wait
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech