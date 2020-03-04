e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Black Shark 3, Black Shark 3 Pro gaming phones launched with 90Hz display, SD 865 SoC

Black Shark 3, Black Shark 3 Pro gaming phones launched with 90Hz display, SD 865 SoC

Both the gaming phones, that is, the Black Shark 3 and the Black Shark 3 Pro come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space.

tech Updated: Mar 04, 2020 11:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The newly launched gaming phones come with a 18W magnetic charging plug.
The newly launched gaming phones come with a 18W magnetic charging plug.(Black Shark)
         

Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Black Shark, just launched two gaming smartphones. The Black Shark 3 and the Black Shark 3 Pro are successors to last year’s Black Shark 2 and the Black Shark 2 Pro and they come with a 90Hz OLED display and Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The two gaming phones have been launched in China and they are up for pre-orders in the country. The two phones should be available in the rest of the world later this year.

Black Shark 3 specs

The Black Shark 3 comes with a 5.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and screen refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 Soc and Adreno 650 graphics processor that are coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space.

The Black Shark 2 successor comes with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 20-megapixel sensor.

It comes with a 4,720 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging and 18W magnetic charging. It is available in three memory variants, one with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space that costs 3,499 Yuan (Rs 37,000 approximately), one with 12GB of RAM and 128GB space that costs 3,799 Yuan (Rs 40,150 approximately) and the other with 12GB of RAM and 256GB space that costs 3,999 Yuan (Rs 42,270 approximately).

ALSO READ: Black Shark 3 5G specs leaked, likely to be the first phone with 16GB RAM

Black Shark 3 Pro specs

The Black Shark 3 Pro, on the other hand, features a comes with a 7.1-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440x3120 pixels and screen refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 Soc and Adreno 650 graphics processor that are coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space.

The Black Shark 3 Pro comes with a similar camera setup as that of the Black Shark 3 consisting of a 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel front camera. It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging and 18W magnetic charging.

One of the key differences between the Pro model and the non-Pro models is that of the pop-up buttons. The Black Shark 3 comes with pop-up buttons that as per the company can withstand over 300,000 lifts and more than one million clicks.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Black Shark 3 Pro is available in two memory variants, one with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space that costs 4,699 Yuan (Rs 49,770 approximately) and one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage space that costs 4,999 Yuan (Rs 52,740 approximately).

tags
top news
14 Italian, 1 Indian in ITBP quarantine camp test positive for coronavirus, say officials
14 Italian, 1 Indian in ITBP quarantine camp test positive for coronavirus, say officials
PM Modi not to participate in any Holi milan events amid coronavirus scare
PM Modi not to participate in any Holi milan events amid coronavirus scare
Supreme Court ends RBI’s 2018 ban on banks dealing in cryptocurrency
Supreme Court ends RBI’s 2018 ban on banks dealing in cryptocurrency
Autoclave seized from Chinese ship can be for Pak’s Shaheen II Nuke Missile
Autoclave seized from Chinese ship can be for Pak’s Shaheen II Nuke Missile
Management ‘playing with career of Saha’’: Ex-India chief selector
Management ‘playing with career of Saha’’: Ex-India chief selector
Mercedes-Benz unveils India-bound 2020 E-Class
Mercedes-Benz unveils India-bound 2020 E-Class
Pulwama strike was pushed back a week, JeM man tells NIA
Pulwama strike was pushed back a week, JeM man tells NIA
How to enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on your Android smartphone
How to enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on your Android smartphone
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech