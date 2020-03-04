Black Shark 3, Black Shark 3 Pro gaming phones launched with 90Hz display, SD 865 SoC

tech

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 11:46 IST

Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Black Shark, just launched two gaming smartphones. The Black Shark 3 and the Black Shark 3 Pro are successors to last year’s Black Shark 2 and the Black Shark 2 Pro and they come with a 90Hz OLED display and Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The two gaming phones have been launched in China and they are up for pre-orders in the country. The two phones should be available in the rest of the world later this year.

Black Shark 3 specs

The Black Shark 3 comes with a 5.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and screen refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 Soc and Adreno 650 graphics processor that are coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space.

The Black Shark 2 successor comes with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 20-megapixel sensor.

It comes with a 4,720 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging and 18W magnetic charging. It is available in three memory variants, one with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space that costs 3,499 Yuan (Rs 37,000 approximately), one with 12GB of RAM and 128GB space that costs 3,799 Yuan (Rs 40,150 approximately) and the other with 12GB of RAM and 256GB space that costs 3,999 Yuan (Rs 42,270 approximately).

Black Shark 3 Pro specs

The Black Shark 3 Pro, on the other hand, features a comes with a 7.1-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440x3120 pixels and screen refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 Soc and Adreno 650 graphics processor that are coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space.

The Black Shark 3 Pro comes with a similar camera setup as that of the Black Shark 3 consisting of a 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel front camera. It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging and 18W magnetic charging.

One of the key differences between the Pro model and the non-Pro models is that of the pop-up buttons. The Black Shark 3 comes with pop-up buttons that as per the company can withstand over 300,000 lifts and more than one million clicks.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Black Shark 3 Pro is available in two memory variants, one with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space that costs 4,699 Yuan (Rs 49,770 approximately) and one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage space that costs 4,999 Yuan (Rs 52,740 approximately).