Black Shark 3 may get in-game voice controls, triple rear cameras

If you thought Asus ROG Phone II can make it easier for you to get that Chicken Dinner in PUBG Mobile, Black Shark 3 might make things even easier. The smartphone that is set to launch this week, has been teased once again on the Chinese microblogging website, Weibo (via @AndroidSaint on Twitter), for one of the features that you usually don’t see in a smartphone – in-game voice controls.

The video seen on Weibo shows how a Black Shark 3 smartphone can take in-game voice controls so gamers don’t have to exercise their fingers to get the job done.

However, the in-game controls are said to be available for other popular titles as well including CoD Mobile and a Chinese game called ‘King’s Glory’. Some of the functions that a character can perform using voice inputs include collecting loots or throwing projectiles among others.

What remains a question here is that whether this is a phone-specific feature or something that PUBG and CoD Mobile developers have worked on. The post states that this feature is made for MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) and FPS (First Person Shooter) games. It may be used in other games as well.

The post even adds that in future BlackShark 3 will get support for more unique words in the game based on the player feedback. Of course, all these features are not confirmed yet but we will soon get to know about it in the next couple of days.

Besides the in-game voice control feature, the smartphone is also said to feature three rear cameras as per the latest set of leaks. As posted by a tipster on Twitter, the smartphone could have three cameras placed triangularly at the back.

This also goes in line with some of the teaser videos posted by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun recently. However, the specifications for the triple rear camera setup has not been revealed yet. As a reference, the BlackShark 2 had two rear cameras with 48-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture and 12-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture sensors.

As per the latest rumours and speculations, BlackShark 3 is said to debut in India as well. Rumours suggest that the Black Shark 3 might come with the Snapdragon 865 under the hood, which means that it is going to be 5G device. The phone might also come with a 120Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution.