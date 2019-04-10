Blackpink’s ‘Kill This Love’ becomes fastest music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube

Popular K-Pop group ‘BLACKPINK’ has set a new YouTube record. Blackpink’s ‘Kill This Love’ just became the fastest music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube. This feat was managed in two days and 14 hours. Blackpink released the music video on April 4.

At the time of writing this story, Kill This Love has 144 million views on YouTube. Kill This Love also became the most viewed music video debut on YouTube garnering 56.7 million views in 24 hours.

The K-Pop group made another record of being the biggest YouTube Premiere by having 979,000 concurrent views on Kill This Love. Blackpink beat Ariana Grande who held the YouTube Premiere title with 829,000 concurrent views on her ‘thank u, next’ music video.

🙌 56.7 million views in 24 hours 🎉 Congratulations #BLACKPINK! #KillThisLove is officially the most viewed music video debut in @YouTube history → https://t.co/j6zJP1fIdS pic.twitter.com/d3z2rg6RvP — YouTube Music (@youtubemusic) April 8, 2019

In addition to YouTube, Kill This Love also grabbed the number one spot on iTunes’ US store, making Blackpink the first girl group to achieve this in 15 years. Vox reports the last all-female group to do this was Destiny’s Child in 2004.

Blackpink will be performing today at Samsung’s ‘Galaxy A’ event in Thailand. Samsung will launch its new Galaxy A series at the event where one of the smartphones is expected to be ‘Galaxy A90’. Blackpink was also spotted with the new Galaxy S10, Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Buds in Kill This Love.

Blackpink is a four group member featuring Jennie, Lisa, Rose and Jisoo. Debuted under one of South Korea’s biggest entertainment agencies, YG Entertainment, Blackpink has been making headlines globally. Blackpink also has another major achievement due being the first K-Pop act to perform at Coachella.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 13:15 IST