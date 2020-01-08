e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / Tech / Bluetooth is getting new features and more efficient with ‘LE Audio’

Bluetooth is getting new features and more efficient with ‘LE Audio’

Bluetooth LE Audio technology will enable high quality audio with lower power consumption. It will also enable multi-stream audio on modern wireless devices.

tech Updated: Jan 08, 2020 07:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bluetooth LE Audio announced
Bluetooth LE Audio announced(Pixabay)
         

Bluetooth is getting a much-needed upgrade in 2020. The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) on Tuesday announced a new “LE Audio” which is being touted as the next generation of Bluetooth audio.

The group says Bluetooth LE Audio will improve audio experience for users. This includes delivering high-quality and low power audio codec. The feature is likely to help device manufacturers to ensure higher audio quality without worrying about power consumption.

Another important update that the new Bluetooth technology brings is Multi-Stream Audio. As the name implies, it brings ability to stream the “transmission of multiple, independent, synchronized audio streams between an audio source device.”

This will essentially help modern wireless earbuds wherein only one bud is connected via Bluetooth.  

“Developers will be able to use the Multi-Stream Audio feature to improve the performance of products like truly wireless earbuds,” said Nick Hunn, CTO of WiFore Consulting and Chair of the Bluetooth SIG Hearing Aid Working Group. “For example, they can provide a better stereo imaging experience, make the use of voice assistant services more seamless, and make switching between multiple audio source devices smoother.”

Bluetooth LE Audio’s another noble feature is aimed at helping users with hearing disabilities.

“Bluetooth audio has brought significant benefits to a large percentage of the global population, with wireless calling, listening, and watching. LE Audio will enable the development of Bluetooth hearing aids that bring all the benefits of Bluetooth audio to the growing number of people with hearing loss,” said the group in a release.

tags
top news
After missile strike, Iran warns US allies of retaliation if attacked
After missile strike, Iran warns US allies of retaliation if attacked
Military jets fly over Baghdad after Iran targets US airbases in Iraq
Military jets fly over Baghdad after Iran targets US airbases in Iraq
On JNU V-C’s ‘put the past behind’ advice to students, Chidambaram’s twist
On JNU V-C’s ‘put the past behind’ advice to students, Chidambaram’s twist
India’s first manned mission Gaganyaan may take 1 astronaut
India’s first manned mission Gaganyaan may take 1 astronaut
GDP expected to grow at 11-year low
GDP expected to grow at 11-year low
Judge threatens Harvey Weinstein with jail for texting in court
Judge threatens Harvey Weinstein with jail for texting in court
Kanhaiya Kumar to Deepika Padukone, support builds for JNU after attacks
Kanhaiya Kumar to Deepika Padukone, support builds for JNU after attacks
Indore T20I: Virat Kohli scripts new captaincy record in Indore
Indore T20I: Virat Kohli scripts new captaincy record in Indore
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of DutyIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech