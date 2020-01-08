Bluetooth is getting new features and more efficient with ‘LE Audio’

tech

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 07:52 IST

Bluetooth is getting a much-needed upgrade in 2020. The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) on Tuesday announced a new “LE Audio” which is being touted as the next generation of Bluetooth audio.

The group says Bluetooth LE Audio will improve audio experience for users. This includes delivering high-quality and low power audio codec. The feature is likely to help device manufacturers to ensure higher audio quality without worrying about power consumption.

Another important update that the new Bluetooth technology brings is Multi-Stream Audio. As the name implies, it brings ability to stream the “transmission of multiple, independent, synchronized audio streams between an audio source device.”

This will essentially help modern wireless earbuds wherein only one bud is connected via Bluetooth.

“Developers will be able to use the Multi-Stream Audio feature to improve the performance of products like truly wireless earbuds,” said Nick Hunn, CTO of WiFore Consulting and Chair of the Bluetooth SIG Hearing Aid Working Group. “For example, they can provide a better stereo imaging experience, make the use of voice assistant services more seamless, and make switching between multiple audio source devices smoother.”

Bluetooth LE Audio’s another noble feature is aimed at helping users with hearing disabilities.

“Bluetooth audio has brought significant benefits to a large percentage of the global population, with wireless calling, listening, and watching. LE Audio will enable the development of Bluetooth hearing aids that bring all the benefits of Bluetooth audio to the growing number of people with hearing loss,” said the group in a release.