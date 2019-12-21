e-paper
Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Body positivity, Saree-grammers, Urdu poetry: Here’s what India was doing on Instagram in 2019

Passions, hobbies and hashtags that got India double-tapping on Instagram posts this year is a healthy mix of positivity, culture and environmental sustainability

Dec 21, 2019
Hindustan Times
A recent report told us that an average Indian spends about 1,800 hours a year on his/her phone. Social media, chats, messages, calls… perhaps even a little bit of work thrown in, we know that most of us are pretty inseparable from our devices.

Having said that, Instagram is definitely one of the apps we frequent the most as far as social media is concerned. So here’s a look back at what interested India in 2019 on Instagram.

Instagram’s ‘cultural zeitgeist’ report has pulled up the A to Z of what got India ‘double-tapping’ in 2019. This list obviously has ‘intsagrammy’ tags like OOTD and Vibes but it also has a great mix of healthy positivity, culture and an optimistic looking-forward mode thrown in as well. Essentially, the A to Z of Instagram’s ‘trending’ hashtags are a look into every young Indian right now.

Artists of Instagram

Body positivity

Comedy

Dance

Enjoy the little things

Festivals on Instagram

Green (sustainability)

Handmade (DIY)

Indian Weddings

Jewelry

Keep Going

Love

Mental health

New Year resolutions

OOTD

Photography

Quote of the day

Repost

Saree-grammers

Tutorials

Urdu poetry

Vibes

Writers of Instagram

XOXO

Yummy

Zumba

More specifically, here are some of the trends that stood out:

Local trends that stood out - Festivals of Instagram, Indian weddings, Jewelry, Saree-grammers, Urdu poetry

Global trends that made their way to India - Handmade (DIY), New Year resolutions, OOTD, Tutorials, Quote of the day, XOXO

Emerging passions - Comedy, Dogs of Instagram (Pets), Photography, Yummy (food), Zumba (fitness)

Trending interests - Body positivity, Enjoy the little things, Mental health, Green (sustainability), Keep going (Kindness & motivation)

This ‘A-to-Z of Instagram in India’ report “captures trends based on an internal analysis that accounts for trends that have seen significant growth in engagement over a 90 day period (Sept-Nov 2019)” Instagram explained.

