Body positivity, Saree-grammers, Urdu poetry: Here’s what India was doing on Instagram in 2019
Passions, hobbies and hashtags that got India double-tapping on Instagram posts this year is a healthy mix of positivity, culture and environmental sustainabilitytech Updated: Dec 21, 2019 13:50 IST
A recent report told us that an average Indian spends about 1,800 hours a year on his/her phone. Social media, chats, messages, calls… perhaps even a little bit of work thrown in, we know that most of us are pretty inseparable from our devices.
Having said that, Instagram is definitely one of the apps we frequent the most as far as social media is concerned. So here’s a look back at what interested India in 2019 on Instagram.
Instagram’s ‘cultural zeitgeist’ report has pulled up the A to Z of what got India ‘double-tapping’ in 2019. This list obviously has ‘intsagrammy’ tags like OOTD and Vibes but it also has a great mix of healthy positivity, culture and an optimistic looking-forward mode thrown in as well. Essentially, the A to Z of Instagram’s ‘trending’ hashtags are a look into every young Indian right now.
Artists of Instagram
Body positivity
Comedy
Dance
Enjoy the little things
Festivals on Instagram
Green (sustainability)
Handmade (DIY)
Indian Weddings
Jewelry
Keep Going
Love
Mental health
New Year resolutions
OOTD
Photography
Quote of the day
Repost
Saree-grammers
Tutorials
Urdu poetry
Vibes
Writers of Instagram
XOXO
Yummy
Zumba
More specifically, here are some of the trends that stood out:
Local trends that stood out - Festivals of Instagram, Indian weddings, Jewelry, Saree-grammers, Urdu poetry
Global trends that made their way to India - Handmade (DIY), New Year resolutions, OOTD, Tutorials, Quote of the day, XOXO
Emerging passions - Comedy, Dogs of Instagram (Pets), Photography, Yummy (food), Zumba (fitness)
Trending interests - Body positivity, Enjoy the little things, Mental health, Green (sustainability), Keep going (Kindness & motivation)
This ‘A-to-Z of Instagram in India’ report “captures trends based on an internal analysis that accounts for trends that have seen significant growth in engagement over a 90 day period (Sept-Nov 2019)” Instagram explained.