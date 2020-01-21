Bored of Google Maps? Here are 5 other apps you can use instead

tech

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 21:18 IST

Google Maps have become synonymous with travel. The web mapping service by Google offers satellite imagery, aerial photography, street maps, real-time traffic conditions, route planning and a lot more.

Google Maps, which was launched in 2005, continues to be popular, but there are a few other mapping services in the market too. We’ve drawn up a list of 5 alternatives to Google Maps, available on both iOS and Android devices:

1. OsmAnd

The app uses OpenStreetMap for its primary displays and is available in both free and paid versions. It also supports offline maps, so the user does not get lost irrespective of the signal on their device.

The route on the map can be broken down into various aspects like toll roads and streetlights. The interface of the app is highly customisable and lets one choose the elements he/she wants on priority at the time of navigation.

2. Maps.me

Offers information that a user would possibly need while on road, from traffic to availability of public transport. Maps.me allows download of maps that can be used when offline.

There is a ‘places to travel’ feature that comes handy when you are in a new city on a quick trip. It also updates hiking trails, which means you can mark and download a hiking route and share it with a friend as well.

3. Here We Go

Designed by phone maker Nokia, Here We Go is available in luxury cars by Mercedes, BMW and Audi. The app can work in more than 200 countries and offers all basic features such a navigation, detailed routes etc.

It provides information on current route conditions using Twitter, police reports, and speed cameras among others. Moreover, its offline map has the ability to archive an entire continent and can also give the user step-by-step navigation too in the same mode.

4. Navmii

This app is supported in 85 countries and offers a variety of features such as turn-by-turn navigation, satellite views, bookmarking, traffic etc. Among its advanced features are HD maps and automatic rerouting.

5. Waze

The community driven map service, which was bought by search giant Google in 2013, continues to exist as an entirely different entity from the Google Maps. This app is apparently very fast in terms of navigation.

Waze is interactive to the extent that it informs other drivers about the changes that occur in traffic, speed cameras among others. You can know about things of interest such as the nearest and cheapest gas stations, under-constructions sites and accidents. The information is updated by other Waze users.