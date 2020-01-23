Bored of TikTok? Here are the five best alternatives you must try

TikTok has gained immense popularity since its launch in 2016. The video-sharing social networking app is quite famous among youngsters as one can create short mobile clips, lip-syncs and comedy acts on it.

Not just this, TikTok also allows users to edit videos using hosts of effects. You can share the videos on other social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

Though TikTok is a popular app, its supremacy is not unchallenged. Today, we look at the top five alternatives to TikTok.

Dubsmash: Compatible on both iOS and Android devices, Dubsmash initially just used to allow users to lip-sync famous as well as popular dialogues from films and television shows.

The app, which is free of cost, has updated over time and now allows one to add music, quotes, sounds to videos. Dubsmash videos can be shared with contacts through several other apps.

Dubsmash shows videos in a format similar to Snapchat stories. The stories are divided into two news feed sections, through which one can follow the channels and keep watching videos posted by friends and others.

Likee: Formerly known as Like, the social media app can be used on both on Android and iOS devices free of cost. The app has a wide array of dialogue materials and offers a host of special effects, stickers, emoticons, music magic filters and beautify filters for videos.

The ‘Like community’ lets users discover new music as well as meet creators that share similar taste in music.

Triller: Available on both Android and iOS devices Triller can be used to create videos, shoot films, make high- quality music videos. Through the app, users can trim videos with innovative editing tools, apply filters or even draw over the videos.

Yes, the app offers host of features with the help of which one can make celeb-quality videos. Celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Kevin Hart and others have made videos on Triller.

Not just this, Triller also allows users to like, comment and follows creative people.

Funimate: You can create slow-motion videos, compile several video clips into a compilation, make video loops in this video-sharing app. Funimate is compatible on both Android and iOS devices.

Funimate has a wide collection of popular songs and sound effects with the help of which users can create lip-syncing videos.

It offers options of video effects, add text or stickers to a video, make collab videos with friends by simply merging the footage into a single clip.

Cheez: Another alternative of TikTok is Cheez that offers more than just lip-syncing. The app is compatible on Android and iOS devices and offers options for vlogging, comedy videos or fashion. Cheez users also get rewards if their videos get enough likes, shares, and comments.

Users can trim videos with the help of an editing tool in the app. It offers several live filters, visual effects and stickers. Through Cheez, one can challenge others on the app, start battles, select topics, display creativity or even try DanceOff, the first mobile dancing game.