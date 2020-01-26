Bored of using old Instagram filters? Here are top 5 filters you need to try now

tech

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 17:19 IST

Instagram is one of the most popular social messaging apps in the world. It has over one billion monthly active users who share countless images, videos and memes on the platform everyday.

What makes Instagram a hit among the masses is the simplicity of its design and features like story filters and direct messages that allow users to be creative and interact with their friends and fans within the same platform.

In case you are new to Instagram or if have gotten bored of using the old filters in your Stories, here are five filters that you need to try now:

Electro: Instagram, apart from offering its own set of AR filters in Stories, also allows developers to share their AR filters with other users. Electro is one such AR filter that adds a tinge of drama to your Stories. As the name goes, the effect makes it seem as if an electric current is running through your body. This effect is available in Effect Gallery, which appears at the end of the app’s filters in the Stories section.

Starry Night: This filter also appears in the Effect Gallery section of the app’s Stories section and it enlightens images clicked under the moonlight by filling up the sky with stars.

Instagram’s Sorting Hat filter puts a hat on your head. ( Instagram )

Sorting Hat: Are you a Harry Potter fan? If you are, you’ll surely like this filter. It essentially places the Sorting Hat on your head. You can look for this filter in the Effect Gallery section of the app.

Math: Do you love maths? Do you solve solving those complex mind-boggling equations that scare your friends? If you do, this Math filter will add a tinge of nerdi-ness to your Story by making it seem as if complex mathematical equations are all you can think of.

Instagram’s 2020 Prediction feature predicts your future. ( Instagram )

2020 Prediction Filter: This filter predicts what your year would be like. However, unlike other filters, you cannot access this filter from the Effect Gallery. To use this filter you will have to first look for filippo.soccini in your app’s search bar. When you open his page, tap on the 2020 Predictions filter. Next, tap on Try Now option to apply this filter. Shoot a long-ish video and save it on your smartphone. Once you have saved it on your smartphone, you can share it like a regular image/video in your Instagram Stories.