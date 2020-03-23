Bored of watching Netflix? Here are 5 browser extensions you can use to add some excitement

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 07:23 IST

Netflix during times of self-quarantine could be a long drawn out affair. You might just get bored of being a solitary gazer of streaming shows and cinema, no matter how great they are.

At such times, one might crave for some like-minded company and you can get that with some simple browser extensions. These tools will help you do something more than just binge watch.

Netflix Party

This Chrome extension will let you chat with others while watching a film or show, in real time. All you need to do is to log in, share a viewing link with friends and you can choose what you want to watch. As the show commences, a chat room pops up on the right side of the screen allowing you to discuss the show with everyone else in the virtual room.

But Netflix Party is not the only option out there. Even if you are not hankering for some virtual socialising, you might simply get bored of the recommended playlist on your Netflix account. Fear not! There are other tools and Chrome extensions which might make self-isolation in the time of a coronavirus pandemic a little bit more bearable.

Better Browse

Turns out Netflix has hundreds of secret categories that do not appear in the default ‘Browse’ menu. The Better Browse extension adds a ‘Browse all’ menu to the Netflix menu bar with a list of hidden categories to help viewers find the movie they want to watch.

Lingvo

Tired of watching films in a particular language and want to broaden your horizons? Lingvo is a Chrome extension and a web-based smartphone app that allows viewers to watch a movie in another language.

There’s more. When you come across a word you do not understand, just tap on the word on the sub-titles to get a quick definition. No need to stop the movie to search for the word.

Flixable

The site allows one to search through movies and TV shows on the streaming service by genre, rating and release year.

Once the results are out, you can filter them according to categories like release year, rating, title, or when they were added to Netflix.

Netflix Hidden Categories

The extension allows users to access 20,000 plus hidden Netflix categories and save them for future viewing.