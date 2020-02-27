Bored with Google Chrome’s Dino game? Try Microsoft Edge’s Surf

tech

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 15:24 IST

The offline Dino game is one of the Easter eggs that appear when there is no network connectivity on Google Chrome. Now, with Microsoft coming up with a Chromium-based Edge browser, it seems they have incorporated a similar Surf game on it as well.

The Edge Surf game is akin to SkiFree, a skiing game released by Microsoft as part of its Entertainment Pack 3 for Windows in 1991. The Surf game enabled players to reveal the logo for the new Chromium-based Edge browser.

Microsoft’s Senior Product Manager for Edge William Devereux took to Twitter to share the details about the new offline game. He also shared a GIF of the game which shows that it is even more exciting than Google Chrome’s Dino game.

The edge://surf game is now available as the offline game in Microsoft Edge! We've made a ton of improvements based on your feedback. Here's what's new in Canary/Dev:



🏄‍♂️ 3 new modes!

🎮 Play with keyboard, mouse, touch, or gamepad

🏆 High scores

🌊 Improved UX

🎁 And much more! pic.twitter.com/UyLHED2loR — William Devereux (@MasterDevwi) February 26, 2020

“We hope you enjoy all of the improvements we’ve made to the game. Let us know what you think! We’d also love to hear your high scores, so please share them here or with @MSEdgeDev. Happy surfing!” he tweeted.

The new game is an arcade-style format where players surf to prevent being attacked by a sea monster Kraken. The player has to manoeuvre the path full of obstacles.

The Edge Surf game comes in three new modes —Zig Zag, Let’s surf, Time Trial. It can be played with keyboard, mouse, touch or even gamepad.

In the Zig Zag mode, you can surf through several gates. The streak will reset if you miss a gate but you can play it till all the lives get exhausted.

During surfing, you can collect coins that will enable you to reach the end faster in the Time Trial mode. The Let’s Surf mode lets you ride the waves as far as you can, avoiding obstacles and the Kraken.

We hope you enjoy all of the improvements we've made to the game. Let us know what you think! We'd also love to hear your high scores, so please share them here or with @MSEdgeDev. Happy surfing! 🏄‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/GDM29n925H — William Devereux (@MasterDevwi) February 26, 2020

The Surf game can only be played when there is no internet but if you want to continue even when the connection is back just type type edge://surf/ in the address bar.