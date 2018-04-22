BoycottAmazon and other times when tech companies faced wrath of offended Indians

Amazon India is facing a backlash from some Twitter users who have been outraged after the e-commerce company’s association with the actor Swara Bhaskar. Angry Twitter users are not only posting tweets with hashtag “BoycottAmazon”, they are also taking it out on the app store by uninstalling the application from their phone and even giving one-star rating.

Swara Bhaskar had posted a tweet in support of Kathua and Unnao rape victims but some users were offended by the choice of words used in the message. “I am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. 8 years old. Gangraped. Murdered. In ‘Devi’-sthaan temple. #Kathua”read her tweet. Later, the actress posted a promotional tweet for Amazon India.

A number of users trolled Amazon India for associating with the actress. The e-commerce company later deleted the promotional tweet. It’s not clear if the tweet was deleted because of the outrage. We have reached out to Amazon India for a statement on the issue.

When I made the big move to a new city, all I wanted was a swanky music system, music being my passion! No matter how much I hunted for it, couldn't find anything of my choice. In fact, I only got confused! #AjnabiShaharKiGoogly #ChonkpurCheetahs @amazonIN https://t.co/dQcI3z3zww — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 19, 2018

#BoycottAmazon...they did it...such a quick response...now its time to show them...we are not the generation they can take our religion nation for granted..nice amazon...apology granted pic.twitter.com/DO60y5RYrm — Shubham yadav (@Shubhamp786) April 22, 2018

It’s not the first time a tech company has faced the wrath of offended Indians.

April 2015: Flipkart and Airtel Zero

Airtel had come under wide criticism for its controversial Airtel Zero programme for violating the norms of net neutrality. Flipkart, one of the first partners of the Airtel Zero programme, too faced criticism from a number of net neutrality advocates. The outrage led to many give one star rating and even post negative reviews.

After the outrage, Airtel scrapped its Zero programme while Flipkart too distanced itself from the progamme and extended support to the net neutrality.

November 2015: Snapdeal and Amir Khan

Snapdeal faced a similar situation way back in 2015 when its brand ambassador Amir Khan shared his views on the issue of intolerance in the country. Many users took to the social media to announce they’re deliberately giving the application poor ratings and submitting negative reviews. Some users also claimed to have uninstalled the application. Later, Snapdeal dropped Amir Khan as the brand ambassador for the company.

January 2017: Amazon, again

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj threatened the e-commerce company of rescinding visas of Amazon employees after Amazon’s Canada website was found selling doormats resembling the country’s flag. Shortly after the tweet, Amazon quickly took down the products from its website.

April 2017: Snapchat

Just last year, Snapchat drew flak from its Indian users after its CEO Evan Spiegel allegedly called India a “poor country.” Shortly after, #BoycottSnapchat started trending on Twitter. Just like the previous incidents, users trolled Snapchat by giving one star rating and negative reviews. Unfortunately, Snapdeal became a casualty amidst all this as some users mistakenly deleted the Indian e-commerce app from their phones.