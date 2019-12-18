Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp

tech

WhatsApp’s Dark Mode is one of the most awaited features on the messaging app. Following the footsteps of Facebook Messenger, Google Chrome and Instagram, WhatsApp too had recently announced that it will enable Dark Mode for its users.

WABetaInfo, a fan website, had announced that the Facebook-owned company may soon roll out the ‘Dark Mode’ feature on iOS 13. The feature had been part of several beta versions of the messaging app in the last one year, but never made it to the stable version.

While there is no official release date for the Dark Mode update by WhatsApp yet, it was recently revealed that that WhatsApp is continuing to add new features to ‘Dark Theme’ before the official launch.

According to reports, WhatsApp has also made some critical improvements to the Dark Mode, which has now been moved to ‘Chat’ section in the in-app Settings.

While a new WABetaInfo report highlights WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.19.366 includes an improvement to the Dark Theme, the feature was previously spotted in the Android beta version 2.19.311.

According to another WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is working on three options for activating Dark Mode. Firstly, there is the original light theme. There is a second option, which is essentially the dark theme, and there is a further third option, called ‘Set by Battery Saver’.

While the first two are self-explanatory, the third elaborated that WhatsApp can automatically enable/disable the Bark Theme based on a user’s Android device’s Battery Saver settings. Thus, it seems that the app would sense the phone’s battery saver settings and turn the app darker when a user’s phone battery drops below a certain percentage.

If you can’t wait for Dark Mode, here’s a workaround that gives the Dark Mode-like experience.

For this users need to open the chat wallpaper section and choose ‘Solid Colour’ for pre-loaded wallpapers. One can also go to Wallpaper Library to check out new themes. They then need to choose between the background images that appear closest to Dark Mode.

Notably, the Dark Mode reduces potential eye strain and saves battery on AMOLED display phones. Furthermore, it makes using the phones more comfortable in low-lit environments as well.