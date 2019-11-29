e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Browser push notification scams tripled in first 3 quarters: Kaspersky

Browser push notifications are often used to bombard website visitors with unsolicited adverts or even encourage them to download malicious software.

tech Updated: Nov 29, 2019 17:43 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Browser push notification scams.
Browser push notification scams.(Pixabay)
         

The monthly number of users affected by fraudulent browser push notifications as a means of phishing and advertising has grown from 17.2 lakh in January to 55.4 lakh in September 2019, according to a research by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky.

Kaspersky said its products protected more than 1.4 crore users from attempts to allow websites to show unwanted notifications.

Browser push notifications were introduced several years ago as a useful tool that kept readers informed with regular updates, but today they are often used to bombard website visitors with unsolicited adverts or even encourage them to download malicious software.

Useful user-friendly features, such as push notifications, are easy-to-use instruments for scams based on social engineering techniques, and therefore their growing popularity is not entirely unexpected.

“We have seen a rise in push notifications being abused, as attackers continue to creatively adapt new technologies in order to trick users. Because this feature is so widespread and easy to take advantage of through social engineering schemes, we have seen a rapid growth in the number of affected users,” Artemy Ovchinnikov, security researcher at Kaspersky, said in a statement.

“Push notifications are a very useful tool for users that help them stay on top of important things that interest them. Yet, as with anything on the Internet, users have to remain attentive and cautious when interacting with pop-ups and only allow push notifications if they are completely sure the alerts are useful and come from trusted sources,” Ovchinnikov added.

tags
top news
GDP growth dips to 4.5 per cent in July-Sept, hits 6-year low
GDP growth dips to 4.5 per cent in July-Sept, hits 6-year low
On Day 1, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray halts work at Metro’s Aarey car-shed
On Day 1, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray halts work at Metro’s Aarey car-shed
Unfortunate she called sister, not police: Telangana minister on vet’s murder
Unfortunate she called sister, not police: Telangana minister on vet’s murder
Hope he hasn’t poked the bear: Akram ‘worried’ by Shah’s send-off for Smith
Hope he hasn’t poked the bear: Akram ‘worried’ by Shah’s send-off for Smith
‘Parties say a lot in manifestos’: SC rejects petition against Uddhav govt
‘Parties say a lot in manifestos’: SC rejects petition against Uddhav govt
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
Thieves break into shop in West Bengal, leave cash and steal this
Thieves break into shop in West Bengal, leave cash and steal this
‘Discussed fishermen issue, will release Indian boats’: Sri Lankan President
‘Discussed fishermen issue, will release Indian boats’: Sri Lankan President
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech