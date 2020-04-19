BSNL extends prepaid account validity till May 5

tech

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 09:04 IST

As Indian enters the second phase of the lockdown enforced across the country in light of the Covid-19 outbreak, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the validity of all prepaid accounts till May 5.

This means that BSNL’s prepaid users will be able to make and receive calls without having to worry about recharging their accounts until May 5. This is being done to help people who are unable to recharge their phones due to the lockdown that will end on May 3.

“In view of hardships faced by the subscribers whose validity has expired during the lockdown period and are having almost zero balance, BSNL as a humane gesture, is extending the validity of all such subscribers up to May 5, 2020, free of cost, so that the subscribers continue to receive incoming calls,” BSNL said in a statement.

In addition to extending the validity of its prepaid plans, the state-run telecom company has also introduced a toll-free recharging helpline for its users. According to a report by Telecom Talk, BSNL’s prepaid subscribers can call 5670099 to avail prepaid recharge without leaving their homes. This number is already available for users in the North and West zones and it will be available in the East and South zones starting April 22.

It is worth mentioning that BSNL is not the only company that has extended the validity of its prepaid plans. Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio too have extended the validity of their prepaid plans amid the second phase of the Covid-19 lockdown. As a part of the plan, prepaid subscribers of the three telecom operators will continue to receive calls even if their validity has expired.