BSNL extends the availability of its Rs 499 Bharat Fiber Plan but there’s a catch

tech

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 17:27 IST

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), back in February this year introduced the Rs 499 Bharat Fiber Plan for its users. The pack was introduced as a promotional offer and at the time it was valid until March 31. Now, the company has increased the validity of its plan.

As a part of the upgrade, BSNL has extended the availability of its Rs 499 Bharat Fiber Plan until June 29.

Rs 499 as seen in Goa circle. ( BSNL )

The upgraded plan offers 100GB data at a speed of 20Mbps per month. Once this limit is exhausted, the speed of the network reduces to 2Mbps. In addition to offering the data benefits, the Rs 499 plan also offers unlimited data download and unlimited local and STD calls to any network. These details have remained unchanged in the upgraded plan.

As far as the availability is concerned, according to a report by Only Tech, which first spotted the change, the updated plan is available in all circles across the country except Andaman and Nicobar.

Rs 499 plan as seen for Rajasthan cirlce. ( BSNL )

However, when we checked BSNL’s official website for the update, it showed different validity dates for different circles across the country. For instance, while the plan is available till June 29 in Goa and Maharashtra circles, it is available till May 4 in Rajasthan. On the other hand, this plan is not available in UP East, UP West and Tamil Nadu circles. That said, is possible that BSNL has not updated its website to reflect the changes yet.