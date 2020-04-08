e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / BSNL extends the availability of its Rs 499 Bharat Fiber Plan but there’s a catch

BSNL extends the availability of its Rs 499 Bharat Fiber Plan but there’s a catch

As a part of the upgrade, BSNL has extended the availability of its Rs 499 Bharat Fiber Plan until June 29.

tech Updated: Apr 08, 2020 17:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The upgraded plan offers 100GB data at a speed of 20Mbps per month.
The upgraded plan offers 100GB data at a speed of 20Mbps per month. (REUTERS)
         

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), back in February this year introduced the Rs 499 Bharat Fiber Plan for its users. The pack was introduced as a promotional offer and at the time it was valid until March 31. Now, the company has increased the validity of its plan.

As a part of the upgrade, BSNL has extended the availability of its Rs 499 Bharat Fiber Plan until June 29.

Rs 499 as seen in Goa circle.
Rs 499 as seen in Goa circle. ( BSNL )

The upgraded plan offers 100GB data at a speed of 20Mbps per month. Once this limit is exhausted, the speed of the network reduces to 2Mbps. In addition to offering the data benefits, the Rs 499 plan also offers unlimited data download and unlimited local and STD calls to any network. These details have remained unchanged in the upgraded plan.

As far as the availability is concerned, according to a report by Only Tech, which first spotted the change, the updated plan is available in all circles across the country except Andaman and Nicobar.

Rs 499 plan as seen for Rajasthan cirlce.
Rs 499 plan as seen for Rajasthan cirlce. ( BSNL )

However, when we checked BSNL’s official website for the update, it showed different validity dates for different circles across the country. For instance, while the plan is available till June 29 in Goa and Maharashtra circles, it is available till May 4 in Rajasthan. On the other hand, this plan is not available in UP East, UP West and Tamil Nadu circles. That said, is possible that BSNL has not updated its website to reflect the changes yet.

tags
top news
‘Talking to CMs, none asked me to lift the lockdown’: PM at all-party meet
‘Talking to CMs, none asked me to lift the lockdown’: PM at all-party meet
Covid-19 hotspots in 15 Uttar Pradesh districts to be completely sealed
Covid-19 hotspots in 15 Uttar Pradesh districts to be completely sealed
773 new cases, 32 deaths reported since Tuesday, says health ministry
773 new cases, 32 deaths reported since Tuesday, says health ministry
Coronavirus Live: Covid-19 cases in India touch 5,274
Coronavirus Live: Covid-19 cases in India touch 5,274
Covid-19 hotspots in these 15 UP districts to be sealed till April 15
Covid-19 hotspots in these 15 UP districts to be sealed till April 15
Bollywood producer Karim Morani tests positive for coronavirus
Bollywood producer Karim Morani tests positive for coronavirus
2021 Hyundai Elantra launched in Korea. Price in INR conversion is ₹9.52 lakh
2021 Hyundai Elantra launched in Korea. Price in INR conversion is ₹9.52 lakh
Watch: Impact of lockdown on India’s rivers & pollution levels
Watch: Impact of lockdown on India’s rivers & pollution levels
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech