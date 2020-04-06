BSNL extends the availability of Rs 96 Vasantham Gold voucher: Here are the details

tech

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 06:58 IST

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the availability of its Rs 96 Vasantham Gold prepaid voucher. The company has extended the availability of this prepaid voucher by 90 days. This means that the BSNL prepaid users can now avail the benefits of this offer until June 30, 2020, Telecom Talk reported.

As far as the details are concerned, the Rs 96 Vasantham plan comes with a validity of 90 days. However, the freebies are available only for 21 days during which time the subscribers get 250 minutes of voice calls to any network within the home circle and other circles across the country. Once subscribers have exhausted their 250 minute limit, they will be charged at the base tariff for the rest of the day till midnight.

In addition to voice minutes, subscribers of this plan also get 100 SMS per day to any network across the country. Additionally, this plan also allows users to receive calls for 90 days. This means that while their ability to make calls will end when the 21-day window closes, they still will be able to receive calls for 69 more days.

The catch, however, is that BSNL’s Rs 96 Vasantham Gold prepaid voucher is available only in the company’s Tamil Nadu circle.

It is worth noting that BSNL’s Rs 96 plan has undergone several changes since it was first introduced in July last year. The company had introduced this plan for a limited time period of 90 days last year after which it extended this plan for 90 days more in October last year. Earlier this year, the telecom company reduced the validity of this plan by half. This plan was earlier available for 180 days. However, the company reduced its validity to 90 days back in January this year.