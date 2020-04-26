e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / BSNL extends Work from Home plan until May 19

BSNL extends Work from Home plan until May 19

This plan offers 5GB data at a speed of 10Mbps to all BSNL Landline users free for a month.

tech Updated: Apr 26, 2020 10:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
BSNL’s work from home plan is available across all circles in India.
BSNL’s work from home plan is available across all circles in India.(REUTERS)
         

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) had introduced the Work from Home plan last month in order to help its broadband users as a nationwide lockdown was enforced in the country in light of the Covid-19 outbreak. At the time, the company had announced that the plan will be valid until April 19. Now, the state telecom operator has extended the validity of the plan till May 19.

The news comes as a courtesy of BSNL Tamil Nadu’s official Twitter handle. The company said that it’s promotional offer is now valid until May 19.

 

As far as the plan is concerned, it offers 5GB data at a speed of 10Mbps to all BSNL Landline users free for a month. Once this limit is exhausted, the speed of the network will shift to 1Mbps. Apart from this, the company is offering 1GB space per e-mail ID along with unlimited download and upload speed to its users as a part of the Work from Home plan.

It is worth mentioning that while BSNL has tweeted the details from its Tamil Nadu handle, the plan is available across all circles in India including Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Separately, the company earlier this month extended the validity of its Rs 96 Vasantham Gold voucher by 90 days. The voucher is now available until May 30. As a part of this offer, users get 250 minutes of voice calls to any network within the home circle and other circles across the country in addition to 100 SMS per day to any network.

tags
top news
PM Modi to address Mann Ki Baat shortly, focus likely on Covid-19 situation
PM Modi to address Mann Ki Baat shortly, focus likely on Covid-19 situation
India reports 1,990 new Covid-19 cases, 49 deaths in 24 hours
India reports 1,990 new Covid-19 cases, 49 deaths in 24 hours
LIVE: Discipline, self-reliance will help India defeat Covid-19, says CDS Rawat
LIVE: Discipline, self-reliance will help India defeat Covid-19, says CDS Rawat
5 cities in Tamil Nadu under complete lockdown from today to check Covid-19 spread
5 cities in Tamil Nadu under complete lockdown from today to check Covid-19 spread
‘Bored’ truck driver plays card game with friends, 24 test Covid-19 positive
‘Bored’ truck driver plays card game with friends, 24 test Covid-19 positive
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
Here’s a list of Netflix’s secret codes for hidden shows, movies
Here’s a list of Netflix’s secret codes for hidden shows, movies
Covid-19: India sees biggest 1-day spike, hospitals become hotspots | Top 5 from HT
Covid-19: India sees biggest 1-day spike, hospitals become hotspots | Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech