BSNL festive offer: Prepaid users get extra 2.2GB data per day

State-owned BSNL has a new festive offer for its prepaid customers. Starting September 16, BSNL prepaid users will get a new data offer of 2.2GB data per day on existing recharge vouchers.

This ‘festive offer’ of 2.2GB per day will be added to existing plans and vouchers to new and old BSNL users. It will be available for all users across India from September 16 for duration of 60 days.

For new BSNL users, this 2.2GB per day data offer will be applicable on the following unlimited plan vouchers – Rs 186, 429, 485, 666, and 999. Existing BSNL users will get this data offer on these unlimited STVs – Rs 187, 333, 349, 444, and 448.

On announcing this new offer, Shri Anupam Shrivastava, CMD BSNL said, “We are offering attractive plans & scheme time to time to our esteemed customers. In this coming festive season of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi , Navratra- Durga Puja-Dashahra and Diwali etc. we have come up with this ‘Festive Offer’ with increased benefits.”

BSNL recently revised its Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) broadband plans following Jio’s GigaFiber service rollout. Effective from September 1, BSNL now offers more data and FUP speed on its FTTH plans price from Rs 3,999 and Rs 16,999. The state-owned telco bumped FUP speed by 2 to 4 Mbps in most plans while increasing data by adding up to 250GB.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 14:04 IST