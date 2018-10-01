BSNL foundation day special offer: Get unlimited data for two days with STV-18

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Monday announced special tariff vouchers as part of its 18th foundation day special offer.

The operator is offering combo voucher STV-18 which includes unlimited Voice calls, unlimited video calls and unlimited data. The validity of the voucher is two days.

BSNL has also introduced three new premium STVs. Under STV-1801, BSNL is offering talk value of Rs 2,125 and 15GB of data. The validity of this voucher is 90 days.

BSNL customers will get talk value of Rs 1,417 and 10GB of data under STV -1201. The STV- 601 offers talk value of Rs 709 and 5GB of data. These two STVs are valid for 90 days as well.

The new STVs are available from starting today to October 18. BSNL customers across all regions will be able to avail the schemes.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 11:45 IST