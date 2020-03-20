BSNL introduces free work from home plans for all landline customers

tech

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak is forcing employees from across the industries to work from home. Amid the ongoing situation, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new Work from Home plan or the ‘Work@Home’ plan for all its landline customers free of cost.

The new plan is available to all landline customers who do not have a broadband connection yet in all circles across the country for a period of one month. New BSNL landline customers can opt for this plan after activating any other landline plan.

“In order to contain the spread of COVID-19, the competent authority has decided to introduce promotional standalone Broadband plan ‘Work@Home’ for free of cost to all the existing BSNL’s Landline customers (i.e. not having Broadband) in all the circles (including A&N Circle),” BSNL wrote in a press release.

As a part of the plan BSNL is offering 5GB data per day at the speed of 10Mbps to all its landline users. Once the 5GB limit gets exhausted, the network will shift to a speed of 1Mbps. In addition to that, the company is offering 1GB space per e-mail ID along with unlimited download and upload speed to its users.

The company is charging no monthly and yearly charges or security deposits for the same. However, calls made on BSNL’s network and the ones made from BSNL’s network to other networks will be charged as per the individual’s subscribed landline plan. Additionally, subscribers will have to pay for ISD charges as per the existing tariffs.