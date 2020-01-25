BSNL launches Bharat AirFibre for villages: Here’s what you need to know

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has just rolled out Bharat AirFibre to help villages achieve internet connectivity. This new service falls in line with BSNL’s bullish plans of providing connectivity to rural areas. They had started expanding fibre connectivity in villages with BharatNet which aims to connect 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats and have now followed up their efforts with Bharat AirFibre.

Bharat AirFibre and BSNL’s FTTH service BharatFibre sound similar but differ on the grounds that the FTTH service uses wired technology to provide broadband services while Bharat AirFibre will be wireless.

“We have launched Bharat AirFibre on the airwaves in the free spectrum band primarily in rural areas where there is no interference,” BSNL Director Vivek Banzal said.

What this essentially means is that Bharat AirFibre will be launched on the unlicensed spectrum and since it is unlicensed and not being used by any other service, it would mean low interference and better relay quality. BSNL has also said that they will be using line-of-sight radio waves to deploy this service and provide call-centre services to the villages.

The absence of WiFi routers, microwave ovens etc in villages will make it easier for the Bharat AirFibre services to work.

BSNL is also providing Triple Play Services with the AirFibre connection. Users will not only get calling and internet services but TV services as well. BSNL has partnered with Yupp TV for content.

With the deployment of BSNL AirFibre, the telecom operator is also seeking to empower the village entrepreneurs as well. Entrepreneurs will be able to deploy the AirFibre in their village for Rs 50,000 investment, and then the equipment cost for installation for the subscribers would be around Rs 3,000.

The monthly plans for BSNL Bharat AirFibre start at Rs 500 per month.