e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / BSNL launches Bharat AirFibre for villages: Here’s what you need to know

BSNL launches Bharat AirFibre for villages: Here’s what you need to know

Bharat Air Fibre service will work over radiowaves and will cover TV, broadband and calling services in rural areas

tech Updated: Jan 25, 2020 15:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has just rolled out Bharat AirFibre to help villages achieve internet connectivity.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has just rolled out Bharat AirFibre to help villages achieve internet connectivity. (REUTERS)
         

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has just rolled out Bharat AirFibre to help villages achieve internet connectivity. This new service falls in line with BSNL’s bullish plans of providing connectivity to rural areas. They had started expanding fibre connectivity in villages with BharatNet which aims to connect 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats and have now followed up their efforts with Bharat AirFibre.

Bharat AirFibre and BSNL’s FTTH service BharatFibre sound similar but differ on the grounds that the FTTH service uses wired technology to provide broadband services while Bharat AirFibre will be wireless.

Also Read: BSNL launches new BharatFiber broadband plan: Check price, data benefits, and more

“We have launched Bharat AirFibre on the airwaves in the free spectrum band primarily in rural areas where there is no interference,” BSNL Director Vivek Banzal said.

What this essentially means is that Bharat AirFibre will be launched on the unlicensed spectrum and since it is unlicensed and not being used by any other service, it would mean low interference and better relay quality. BSNL has also said that they will be using line-of-sight radio waves to deploy this service and provide call-centre services to the villages.

The absence of WiFi routers, microwave ovens etc in villages will make it easier for the Bharat AirFibre services to work.

BSNL is also providing Triple Play Services with the AirFibre connection. Users will not only get calling and internet services but TV services as well. BSNL has partnered with Yupp TV for content.

With the deployment of BSNL AirFibre, the telecom operator is also seeking to empower the village entrepreneurs as well. Entrepreneurs will be able to deploy the AirFibre in their village for Rs 50,000 investment, and then the equipment cost for installation for the subscribers would be around Rs 3,000.

The monthly plans for BSNL Bharat AirFibre start at Rs 500 per month.

tags
top news
EC slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP’s Kapil Mishra
EC slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP’s Kapil Mishra
Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh challenges mercy plea rejection in SC
Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh challenges mercy plea rejection in SC
Shiv Sena backs MNS on expelling illegal Pakistan, Bangladeshi Muslims migrants
Shiv Sena backs MNS on expelling illegal Pakistan, Bangladeshi Muslims migrants
Wouldn’t have burdened govt, says Pak PM on ‘sponsored’ Davos trip: Report
Wouldn’t have burdened govt, says Pak PM on ‘sponsored’ Davos trip: Report
‘Centre afraid’, says Sharad Pawar as NIA takes over Bhima Koregaon case
‘Centre afraid’, says Sharad Pawar as NIA takes over Bhima Koregaon case
Airtel Xstream buyers can get Google Nest Mini for a cheaper price
Airtel Xstream buyers can get Google Nest Mini for a cheaper price
India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Kohli to make one critical change
India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Kohli to make one critical change
Caste-based politics won’t work: Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls
Caste-based politics won’t work: Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech