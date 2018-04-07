BSNL launches IPL prepaid pack at Rs 258, offers 158GB 3G data

Joining the race to cash in on popular IPL tournament, state-run telecom firm BSNL today announced a 153GB mobile data pack for Rs 258 with 51 days validity.

“BSNL presents IPL pack Unlimited data STV-248 for prepaid mobile customers which give unlimited data (3GB data per day) with validity of 51 days during period of IPL cricket match. This will be useful for our subscriber to stream live IPL matches at a very economical rate,” the state-run firm said.

Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced a 102GB data pack for Rs 251 during the upcoming cricket season. Bharti Airtel yesterday said it will provide free live streaming of IPL matches through Hotstar on its TV app.

At Rs 258 for 153GB, BSNL is offering cheapest data in the market. The state-run firm BSNL, however, has only 3G network across India while Jio’s offer is for 4G service.

“This limited period offer is available in the market from April 7, 2018 to 30 April 2018 on pan India basis,” BSNL statement said.