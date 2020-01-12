e-paper
BSNL launches new Bharat Fiber broadband plan: Check Price, data benefits, and more

BSNL launches new Bharat Fiber broadband plan: Check Price, data benefits, and more

BSNL is taking on Airtel and Reliance Jio Fiber with a new premium plan. Here’s what you get with the latest Bharat Fiber plan.

tech Updated: Jan 12, 2020 12:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The new Rs 1,999 plan is available only on Chennai and Telangana circles.
The new Rs 1,999 plan is available only on Chennai and Telangana circles.(REUTERS)
         

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new broadband plan for its Bharat Fiber Broadband customers in India. Priced at Rs 1,999, the newly launched broadband plan offers users 1,500GB data a speed of 200Mbps.

Live on the BSNL website, the new plan takes on Reliance JioFiber’s Rs 2,499 broadband plan that offers 1.25TB data at a speed of 500Mbps speeds. However, Jio, as a part of its launch offer is also giving 250GB data to the users, who opt for Rs 2,499 plan, free for first six months.

If you are a BSNL user, here are five things that you should know about its Rs 1,999 Bharat Fiber Broadband plan:

-- The newly launched Rs 1,999 plan is available in select circles. BSNL has introduced the phone in Chennai and Telangana circles only.

-- The Rs 1,999 Bharat Broadband plan offers 200Mbps data speed up to 1,500GB. After users have exhausted 1,500GB of data, the speed will be reduced to 2Mbps.

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio Fiber vs Airtel Fiber: A closer look at the top broadband plans

-- Users also get unlimited voice calling to any network in India as a part of this plan.

-- BSNL says that its Rs 1,999 Bharat Broadband plan will be available for a period of 90 days. The plan came into effect on January 8, 2020, and it will be available till April 6, 2020, following which users will have to switch to a different plan.

-- BSNL offers Amazon Prime subscription as a part of its Bharat Broadband plans. However, it remains uncertain if the same facility is available with this plan as well.

