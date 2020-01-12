BSNL launches new Bharat Fiber broadband plan: Check Price, data benefits, and more

tech

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 12:19 IST

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new broadband plan for its Bharat Fiber Broadband customers in India. Priced at Rs 1,999, the newly launched broadband plan offers users 1,500GB data a speed of 200Mbps.

Live on the BSNL website, the new plan takes on Reliance JioFiber’s Rs 2,499 broadband plan that offers 1.25TB data at a speed of 500Mbps speeds. However, Jio, as a part of its launch offer is also giving 250GB data to the users, who opt for Rs 2,499 plan, free for first six months.

If you are a BSNL user, here are five things that you should know about its Rs 1,999 Bharat Fiber Broadband plan:

-- The newly launched Rs 1,999 plan is available in select circles. BSNL has introduced the phone in Chennai and Telangana circles only.

-- The Rs 1,999 Bharat Broadband plan offers 200Mbps data speed up to 1,500GB. After users have exhausted 1,500GB of data, the speed will be reduced to 2Mbps.

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio Fiber vs Airtel Fiber: A closer look at the top broadband plans

-- Users also get unlimited voice calling to any network in India as a part of this plan.

-- BSNL says that its Rs 1,999 Bharat Broadband plan will be available for a period of 90 days. The plan came into effect on January 8, 2020, and it will be available till April 6, 2020, following which users will have to switch to a different plan.

-- BSNL offers Amazon Prime subscription as a part of its Bharat Broadband plans. However, it remains uncertain if the same facility is available with this plan as well.