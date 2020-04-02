BSNL launches Rs 693, Rs 1,212 long-term prepaid plans

tech

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 13:48 IST

BSNL has launched two new plans for its prepaid subscribers in India. The two plans are priced at Rs 693 and Rs 1,212 and come with longer-term validity.

According to Telecomtalk, BSNL’s new Rs 693 plan comes with a validity of 365 days. Prepaid subscribers get 300GB of data under this plan. The Rs 1,212 plan also has 365 days of validity and comes with 500 GB of data.

Both the plans don’t come with any additional SMS or calling benefits, the website added. The plans are currently available in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana circles only.

The new plans come shortly after BSNL announced extending validity and free talktime to customers whose validity expired during the Covid-19 lockdown period. The validity has been extended until April 20. BSNL is also giving Rs 10 talktime for free to all subscribers whose prepaid account balance had reached zero during the lockdown.

Prior to this, BSNL launched a Work@home plan under which it announced giving 5GB data per day at 10Mbps to landline customers who didn’t have broadband connection. The operator has also launched a new scheme under which it is offering 1GB storage per email ID with unlimited download and upload speeds.

“In order to contain the spread of COVID-19, the competent authority has decided to introduce promotional standalone Broadband plan ‘Work@Home’ for free of cost to all the existing BSNL’s Landline customers (i.e. not having Broadband) in all the circles (including A&N Circle),” BSNL said in a press release last week.

In a bid to encourage users to stay home during the Covid-19 lockdown, BSNL has changed network operator name to ‘BSNL Stay at Home’.