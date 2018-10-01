BSNL offers free Amazon Prime Video subscription to postpaid, broadband users

State run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Monday announced a partnership with Amazon India to offer free Amazon Prime Video subscription to BSNL customers for one year. The new scheme is available with BSNL’s Rs 399 postpaid plan and above. Broadband customers with plan of Rs 749 and above can also avail the scheme.

To activate free Amazon Prime Video subscription, BSNL users need to upgrade to Rs 399+ mobile postpaid or Rs 745+ landline broadband plan. Visit the official website and click on BSNL-Amazon offer.

Enter your eligible BSNL number details and generate OTP. Then validate and activate the offer. Download the Prime Video app on your smart phone/smart TV/FireTV or go to primevideo.com to start streaming.

“Prime Video has received an overwhelming response from customers across the length and breadth of the country. We are thrilled that our association with BSNL will expand the reach of Prime Video to an even larger base of customers who can now enjoy premium content on a screen of their choice - be it their mobile device or the television in their living room,” said Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Head, Business, Amazon Prime Video India.

Anupam Shrivastava, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL added, “We understand the customer shift towards a highly networked digital ecosystem. Customers today demand freedom and flexibility in shopping and streaming content online. Our collaboration with Amazon India is our commitment to stay ahead of times providing the best to our customers. It provides them access to thousands of Indian and international movies, videos, TV Shows and music on the go. We are confident that our customers can enjoy uninterrupted on-the-go shopping and entertainment benefits with their Amazon Prime membership.”

New BSNL scheme comes shortly after the operator launched four new special tariff vouchers as part of its 18th Founday Day offer.

BSNL is offering a STV-18 with unlimited Voice calls, unlimited Video calls and unlimited data. The validity of this tariff voucher is two days. It is also offering STV-1801, STV -1201 and STV- 601 with more calling and data benefits. The validity of these premium STVs is up to 90 days.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 13:38 IST