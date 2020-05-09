BSNL offers subscribers free SIM upgrade from 2G, 3G to 4G

tech

BSNL is yet to join the 4G race even as rival telcos are preparing for the commercial launch of 5G. Still, the state-run telco is working on bringing 4G connectivity to its subscribers soon. BSNL is also running an offer where it’s letting 2G and 3G customers upgrade to 4G for free.

BSNL started this upgrade offer on April 1, 2020 and it will continue for two more months. This is available in all telecom circles of BSNL in India, Telecom Talk reported. Those who opt for the upgrade process will have their current SIM swapped with a new 4G one.

There’s another scheme going on for new BSNL subscribers. Those who get a new BSNL connection and recharge for more than Rs 100 are receiving a 4G SIM card for free. There’s no confirmation on whether this offer is still available or not.

BSNL has been working on 4G deployment for quite some time now. The telco’s plans were reportedly postponed due to Covid-19. BSNL issued a ‘Postponement of Tender’ notice where it deferred the last date of tenders submission to May 23. This was previously scheduled for May 8 with bidding to start from May 9.

The telco has also roped in companies like Samsung, ZTE, Nokia and Ericsson as bidders for its 4G expansion and upgradation. BSNL is planning to upgrade 50,000 new 4G sites in all four zones across the country.