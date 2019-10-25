BSNL partners with YuppTV to offer bundled content

tech

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:48 IST

State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and over-the-top (OTT) content platform YuppTV on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding to offer bundled video content to broadband subscribers of the telecom operator to take on rivals Jio and Airtel.

The companies have entered a triple play partnership for video and broadband technology services for mobile and fixed line.

YuppTV is an Internet-based TV and on-demand service provider with content in 12 languages across South Asia. It also offers YuppFlix, movie-on-demand streaming service for expat market. YuppTV has expertise in streaming Live and VOD content to the audience across the globe with its innovative features.

YuppTV offers an extensive and exclusive content library with Live TV channels and catch-up, movies and exclusive originals. With this partnership, YuppTV will be able to deliver content on 2.5G, 3G and 4G networks of BSNL to its mobile broadband and even fixed line users.

Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO of YuppTV, said: “We are glad to join forces with an industry incumbent like BSNL. We have an opportunity to leverage the vast network cultivated by BSNL and bring forth superior technology products and features to a burgeoning user base.

“BSNL has 120 million users. Yupp brings content on global scale. We will work on a very unique proposition to bring highly rich experience to customer on strong technology backbone. Marriage between infotainment and telecom networks will happen,” BSNL chairman and MD P.K. Purwar said at the MoU signing ceremony.

‘Content is key to drive data consumption. Original content is the game of the day,” he said, adding that the bundling proposition will be a compelling one for BSNL subscribers.

Director CFA of BSNL Board, Vivek Banzal informed that technical setup has already been tested successfully to provide seamless triple play services on single fiber connection (Bharat Fiber) to its customers.

In a statement, theYupp TV said that given BSNL’s wide reach especially in tier 2 and 3 markets with a fervent mobile base, it has the potential of providing Triple play services to any corner in the country.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 16:48 IST