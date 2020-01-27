e-paper
Home / Tech / BSNL Republic Day offer: This annual prepaid plan gets 71 days of extra validity

BSNL Republic Day offer: This annual prepaid plan gets 71 days of extra validity

BSNL’s Republic Day Offer is available until February 15 2020. Check full details of the plan.

Jan 27, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
BSNL launches Republic Day offer
BSNL launches Republic Day offer
         

State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering a new ‘Republic Day Offer’. Under the new scheme, BSNL is giving 71 days extra validity in Rs 1,999 annual plan.

With the Rs 1,999 plan, BSNL is bundling unlimited calls to any network, 3GB per day data, and 100 SMSes per day. The plan comes with additional benefits such as BSNL Tunes and BSNL TV subscription free. As part of the new offer, the validity of the plan has been extended to 436 days instead of 365 days.

BSNL’s new scheme is available between January 26 and February 15 2020.

“Subscribers are showing faith in Government owned BSNL by choosing it over other telecom operators in great numbers through mobile number portability (MNP) facility. As per recent TRAI report, BSNL has increase its wireless market share in the month for November 2019 to 10.19% for all India and to 11.07% in BSNL license area i.e. excluding Delhi and Mumbai,” said the operator in a release.

Reliance Jio Fibre vs BSNL BharatFibre: Who has the best plans?

BSNL had launched Rs 1,999 plan last year. The plan initially offered 2GB per day data but was later extended to 3GB data per day.

BSNL’s Rs 1,999 annual plan competes with Reliance Jio’s Rs 1,299 and Rs 2,020 plans. Airtel also offers Rs 1,498 and Rs 2,398 annual plans. Vodafone has Rs 1,499 and Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plans. ALSO READ: Top annual prepaid plans you can pick from

