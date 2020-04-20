BSNL’s 4G expansion plans postponed

tech

BSNL is planning to expand the coverage of its 4G network across all its circles in India. For this, the state-operated telecom operator had issued a bidding document on March 23 and kept May 8 as the last day for submission of tenders. But now word is that BSNL has postponed the last day of submission by 15 days thereby delaying its expansion plans.

According to a report by Telecom Talk, the telecom giant has issued a ‘Postponement of Tender’ notice wherein it has announced that it was deferring the last date of submission of tenders to May 23.

While the company didn’t specify the reason for its sudden change of plans, the report hints that the nationwide lockdown enforced in the country in light of the Covid-19 outbreak could be the reason why the company chose to postpone the date.

As far as BSNL’s 4G expansion plans are concerned, the company offers its 4G services in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kolkata, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu circles. Now, with the ninth phase of expansion, the company is planning to launch its 4G network across 50,000 sites in North, East, South and West zones, while Delhi and Mumbai LSA of MTNL comprising 7,000 sites will be the fifth circle.

According to an Economic Times report, Samsung is bidding to participate in the telecom operator’s upcoming auction. Apart from Samsung, ZTE, Nokia, Ericsson and ITI are planning to participate in the auction.