BSNL’s latest Diwali offer: Landline, broadband users get unlimited calls, check full details

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:24 IST

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Friday announced a new Diwali offer for its subscribers. The operator said its landline and broadband users can make unlimited calls to any landline and mobile number in India on October 27 and October 28.

“We appreciate that on the festival occasions, our customers share greetings with their friends and families and as calling experience through BSNL landline is the best, so best wishes should be done through best possible medium” said Shri Vivek Banzal, Director BSNL in a release.

BSNL said it is expanding footprints of its Bharat Fiber services in the next couple of months. The operator plans to provide pan-India Bharat Fiber broadband service by March, 2020.

“The customers’ broadband experience is being enriched by bundling entertainment content with our broadband products. Currently Bharat fiber 500 GB plan, where customer gets 500 GB download at 50 Mbps is one of the more popular broadband product in the market,” BSNL added in the release.

The latest scheme comes shortly after the operator introduced Rs 429, Rs 485, and Rs 666 prepaid plans in select circles. Under the new plans, BSNL is offering unlimited voice calling. According to GadgetsNDTV, BSNL users get 2.5GB per day data with the Rs 429 plan and validity of 81 days. With Rs 485 and Rs 666 plans, BSNL subscribers get 3GB data per day and validity of 90 and 134 days respectively.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 17:24 IST