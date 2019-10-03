e-paper
BSNL’s latest festival offer: Additional data, extended validity, and more

Get additional data, extended validity, and more on these top BSNL plans.

tech Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
BSNL’s new festive offer
BSNL’s new festive offer(REUTERS)
         

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Thursday announced new schemes with extended validity and additional data benefits ahead of the festival season in India. The special offers will be available to all users in India.

Starting October 1 to October 30, the validity of BSNL’s PV1699 plan will be 455 days, up from the older 365 days of validity. With this 1699 plan, BSNL customers get unlimited mobile data up to 2GB per day. This also includes benefits such as unlimited voice calling and SMS. PV 1699 customers will be eligible for free PRBT with unlimited song change option. Note this facility is available until the validity of the plan.

If you’re a new BSNL customer, the operating is offering new PV 106 and PV 107 plans. Under these plans, new BSNL subscribers get 1GB data per day for 24 days. Subscribers are also eligible for free unlimited voice.

With PV 186 and STV 187, the operating is giving up to 1GB of data extra data. This increases the availability of total unlimited data to 3GB per day. This also includes unlimited voice calling and SMS features for 28 days. With STV 187, BSNL customers will also get free PRBT with unlimited song change option.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 18:07 IST

