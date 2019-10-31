BSNL’s latest offer: 6 paisa cashback on voice calls for broadband, landline users

tech

BSNL on Thursday announced a new scheme for its wireline, broadband and FTTH customers. BSNL said it will credit 6 paisa cashback to users on making voice calls of through its wireline service. Users will have to make voice call for at least 5 minutes to get the 6 paisa cashback.

“In an era of digital experiences, where customers are seeking quality services for voice and data , We want our customers to engage more with our upgraded Next Generation Network, experience the quality of voice call which happens on wireline , and also get incentivised for same,” said Vivek Banzal, Director CFA, BSNL in a release.

“We are taking multiple initiatives to improve customer experience on BSNL network and this is one of those several lined up in next few months. Customers can pay their bills online through our portal or mobile app , and avoid hassles of physically visiting our customer service centers,” he added.

BSNL’s latest scheme comes shortly after the operator introduced an unlimited calling offer to landline and broadband users.

Earlier, BSNL launched new Rs 429, Rs 485, and Rs 666 prepaid plans in select circles. Under the new plans, users get more data benefits and unlimited voice calling. For instance, for Rs 429, BSNL users get 2.5GB daily data for 81 days whereas Rs 485 plan gives 3GB data per day for 90 days. With Rs 666 prepaid plan, BSNL users get 134 days of validity and 3GB data per day.

