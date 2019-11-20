e-paper
BSNL simplifies 6 paisa cashback scheme for broadband, landline users

BSNL makes it easier to avail the popular 6 paisa cashback scheme.

tech Updated: Nov 20, 2019 17:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
BSNL makes 6 paisa cashback scheme simpler to access
BSNL makes 6 paisa cashback scheme simpler to access(REUTERS)
         

BSNL is making it simpler to avail its 6 paisa cashback scheme which launched for broadband and Bharat Fiber customers last month.

BSNL customers can now avail the offer by just sending an SMS with text “ACT 6 paisa” to 9478053334. Under this scheme, BSNL’s wireline, broadband and FTTH customers get 6 paisa cashback to users on making voice calls of through wireline service. Note that users need to make voice calls for at least five minutes to get the 6 paisa cashback.

“We have done the process simplification to encourage more customers to take this offer. We want to improve customer engagement on our advanced Next Generation Network and appreciate the benefits of quality calling on copper and fiber network, said Shri Vivek Banzal, Director (CFA).

BSNL said it will soon launch new offers for customers looking for long-term like annual and biannual plans.

“The response to our annual cash back scheme has been overwhelming and based on customer feedback we will be further introducing new offers with more incentives to our loyal customers. Bharat fiber network reach is regularly being increased in urban as well as rural areas to improve customer experience for our voice, data and video services,” Banzal added.

