BSNL takes on Reliance Jio Fiber with a new 100Mbps plan: Check price, full offers

Following the Reliance Jio Fiber launch in India, rivals are now stepping up their offerings with better bundles and data benefits. State-run BSNL has introduced a new broadband plan under its Bharat Fiber offering. The new plan is available for Rs 1,999 per month and offers up to 100Mbps of data speed.

BSNL’s new Rs 1,999 plan offers 33GB data per day. Once the daily quota is exhausted, users still get up to 4Mbps of data speed. The plan also includes free landline voice calls to any network across the country. The latest plan joins BSNL’s other optic fiber-based data plans which also offer 100Mbps data speed. For instance, you can get Rs 1,277 plan which has 750GB monthly data. The Rs 2,499 plan offers 44GB of daily data.

BSNL Bharat Fiber vs Reliance Jio Fiber

BSNL’s latest plan will compete with Reliance Jio’s Gold and Diamond Jio Fiber plans which are available for Rs 1,299 and Rs 2,499 respectively. Reliance Jio Fiber Gold plan offers 250Mbps speed with 500GB monthly data and 250GB extra data for six months. The Diamond plan offers 500Mbps data speed and 1,250GB monthly data and 250GB extra data. Both the plans come with free landline voice calls, TV video calling/conferencing, zero-latency gaming, and Norton device security among others.

Airtel also has a Rs 1,999 V-Fiber data plan which comes with unlimited local and STD calls. It has up to 100Mbps speed and unlimited broadband data. Unlike other V-Fiber plans, this one doesn’t have bonus data and data roll-over facility. Airtel Thanks benefits are applicable though.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 13:04 IST