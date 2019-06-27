BTS World: Five things about the K-Pop group’s mobile game

BTS World, the official game of K-Pop group BTS, debuted globally on June 26. BTS World lets fans be a part of the virtual world of BTS by becoming their manager and experiencing the K-Pop group’s journey starting with their preparations for debut in 2012.

Soon after BTS World launched, the mobile game became a global trending hashtag on Twitter. More importantly, BTS World also shot up Net Marble’s ranking in Apple’s App Store. BTS World became the no. 1 iPhone app in the US, South Korea, Japan and South Asian markets, Sensor Tower reported. BTS World also managed this feat faster than the recently launched Harry Potter: Wizards Unite from Niantic.

Here are five things you need to know about BTS World.

BTS World is a story-based simulation game developed by Net Marble in conjunction with the BTS members. NetMarble is the second-biggest shareholder in Big Hit Entertainment, BTS’s agency. BTS World aims to give fans an experience of getting ‘virtually’ close with their favourite K-Pop group.

BTS World starts with what was supposed to be a BTS concert but ends up being a different venue for RM’s solo concert. The story then rewinds back to 2012 where Big Hit Entertainment is recruiting members for their new K-Pop group. Here, the player’s role is BTS’s manager who will be involved in forming BTS and their debut.

There are six chapters and 25 levels in total. As the user completes each stage, new chapters will be unlocked. There are chapter rewards which can be won by collecting stars. For example, 10 stars will give the user 1,000 coins.

BTS World requires high speed internet or preferably Wi-Fi connectivity. The game stops if there’s poor connectivity. Also, since it’s a story based game, users can continue where they left off from. BTS World also gives fans access to 10,000 exclusive photos and 100 videos of the group members.

