BTS World is finally here: How to download, gameplay and more

BTS fans can finally enter into the world of their favourite K-Pop group. The much awaited BTS World mobile game is now available globally on Android and iOS.

BTS World can be downloaded via Play Store and App Store. Note that the correct BTS World app is the one developed by Net Marble. There are already many clone apps of BTS World, especially on Play Store. For Android, BTS World requires minimum 2GB of RAM and Android 4.4 and above. iOS users need to have iPhone 5S or higher and running on iOS 9 and higher. Once you download BTS World, you will be required to download an additional 544MB of data to continue playing the game.

BTS World has been developed by Netmarble along with the seven members. BTS World is a story-based simulation game developed by Netmarble, the second-biggest shareholder of Big Hit Entertainment, BTS’s agency. All seven members of BTS have also collaborated for this mobile game. Here, fans will get access to 10,000 exclusive photos and 100 videos of the group members. There are also one-on-one virtual interactions with BTS members.

“Players will encounter various missions where they will select certain BTS member cards to clear the mission and progress through the game. Collecting and upgrading these cards will open up even more stories along the way,” Netmarble said in its release.

Ahead of the launch, BTS released three official soundtracks for BTS World featuring international artists. The first track is called ‘Dream Glow’ sung by Jin, Jimin and Jungkook along with Charli XCX. The second BTS World OST is called ‘A Brand New Day’, sung by J-Hope and V with Zara Larsson. The most recent track from BTS World is ‘All Night’ featuring RM and SUGA from BTS and rapper Juice WRLD.

