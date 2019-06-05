BTS World: K-Pop group’s official mobile game to release on June 26

BTS’s official mobile game ‘BTS World’ will be available globally starting June 26. BTS World is a story-based simulation game featuring all seven members of the K-Pop group BTS.

Pre-registrations for BTS World began last month. Interested users can follow this link to pre-register for BTS World and get a glimpse of the game. There’s also a small treat for eager fans where they can choose to be a BTS manager for a member they match with. The official website of BTS World also shows an introduction to the game, a BTS story and a special sneak peek.

BTS World will be available for both Android and iOS users. Developed in conjunction with the members, the game will entail the K-Pop group’s journey starting with their debut to reaching globally popularity. BTS World gives fans access to 10,000 exclusive new photos and 100 video clips of the group members. Players can also have a one-on-one virtual interaction with their favourite BTS member.

“Players will encounter various missions where they will select certain BTS member cards to clear the mission and progress through the game. Collecting and upgrading these cards will open up even more stories along the way,” Netmarble explains in its release.

BTS World will also feature a new soundtrack produced exclusively for the game. There’s also a sub-unit song by three members – Jin, Jimin and Jungkook. BTS has already released a teaser for their new song on YouTube.

BTS comprises seven members popularly known as RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook and V. Undoubtedly the most popular K-Pop group, BTS has achieved global fame with performances in Billboard Music Awards and the Grammys as well.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 13:19 IST