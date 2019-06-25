BTS World to launch on June 26, here’s everything you need to know

BTS World, the official mobile game of K-Pop group BTS will launch globally on June 26. BTS World is a story-based simulation game on BTS featuring all seven members - RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook and V.

BTS World will be available for Android and iOS users globally at 2:30 pm IST. Minimum requirements for BTS World include 2GB of RAM and Android 4.4 and above for Android phones. iOS users need to have iPhone 5S or higher, and iOS 9 or higher. There would be in-app purchases in BTS World. Also, PC emulators will not work with the game.

For now, interested users can pre-register for the game on Google Play Store and App Store. Pre-registrations for BTS World can also be done through the game’s official website. Here, BTS fans will get a special treat of playing a mini game where they can become a BTS manager.

BTS has also released three official soundtracks for BTS World featuring international artists.’ Dream Glow’ by Jin, Jimin and Jungkook with Charli XCX was the first OST of BTS World. The second BTS World OST is called ‘A Brand New Day’, sung by J-Hope and V with Zara Larsson. The most recent track from BTS World is ‘All Night’ featuring RM and SUGA from BTS and rapper Juice WRLD.

BTS World will take players through the entire journey of BTS starting with their debut in 2013. BTS World will give fans access to 10,000 exclusive photos and 100 videos of the group members. Players will also get to have one-on-one virtual interactions with BTS members.

BTS World is developed by Net Marble in conjunction with the members. Netmarble is the second-biggest shareholder of Big Hit Entertainment, BTS’s agency.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 16:38 IST