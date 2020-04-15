Bumble now lets users virtually date with anyone in the country

tech

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 12:30 IST

Bumble has launched some new features to help its users date virtually on the platform. The most interesting feature introduced is expanding the distance nationwide. Now, Bumble users can match with anyone in their country.

Bumble, like other dating apps, is distance based. But with people staying in due to lockdown globally, Bumble has made it possible to increase the distance range to the whole country. Previously, users could connect with people up to a 100-mile range. Bumble’s rival Tinder also did something similar where it made its Passport feature free for everyone. This lets users change their location to any city in the world.

ALSO READ: Tinder witnessed record over 3 billion swipes on March 29 after it made Passport feature free

Bumble’s latest feature comes as part of its virtual dating tools. One of these includes adding a ‘Virtual Dating Badge’ to your profile so that your matches know you’re up for a video chat. For every Virtual Dating Badge added, Bumble will make a donation to the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 Solidarity Fund. According to The Verge, Bumble will donate $1 dollar per badge, and up to $10,000.

Bumble also now lets users leave an audio note to their match. There’s a microphone button just next to the text bar which users can press and hold to record their audio message. This is in addition to video and voice calls that Bumble already supports. It has also added the ability to reply to specific messages in chat. Users can just hold down the message and respond to it with a text, GIF, audio or voice note.